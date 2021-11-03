Hornets vs Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Kelly Oubre Jr. returns to face his old team as the Charlotte Hornets (5-3) open a five-game road trip at Golden State (5-1) on Wednesday night.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast for those who live in the Hornets market and NBC Sports Bay Area for those who live in the Warriors market. It will also stream live on NBA League Pass for everyone out of market.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Hornets vs Warriors, with your options depending on where you live:

Hornets vs Warriors Preview

Kelly Oubre Jr. will play his first game against the Golden State Warriors since the team let him walk in free agency this offseason. Salary cap space hindered the Warriors keeping the talented 6-7 forward.

Charlotte benefitted from the Warriors’ limitations and signed Oubre to a two-year $24.6 million contract. Since, Oubre has helped the Hornets start 5-3 while averaging 14.5 points, five rebounds, 1.5 assists, and one steal per game.

The Hornets have their best start since 2016-2017 with Oubre. Charlotte jumped out to a 3-0 start, but it’s been up-and-down of late for the Hornets.

“We have a very versatile team,” Oubre told the Charlotte Observer’s Roderick Boone. “A group that you can throw any guy in any situation and I strongly believe that we will succeed. It’s the next-man-up mentality, but at the end of the day we are only as good as the next man. So we have to hold each other accountable.”

Miles Bridges leads the Hornets in scoring with 23.1 points per game, and he averages 7.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per contest. LaMelo Ball is second on the team in scoring with 20.1 points per game, and he has 6.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per night.

Charlotte has four other players, including Oubre, averaging double figures — Gordon Hayward at 16.6, Terry Rozier at 14.3, and P.J. Washington at 10.3. Mason Plumlee makes plays in the post with a team-high 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in addition to averaging 6.6 points.

Oubre and the Hornets will face a Warriors team that’s lost only once this season by three points to Memphis, 104-101 in overtime on Oct. 28. The Warriors bounced back to blow out Oklahoma City 103-82 on Oct. 30 as part of a seven-game homestand. Charlotte comes into the game off a 113-110 loss to Cleveland, which has been competitive in the Central Division so far.

Golden State has clicked with solid team chemistry early on.

“I think over the course of time, guys make certain plays and you can kind of feel it,” Warriors power forward Draymond Green said per Evan Webeck of the Monterey Herald. “But when a guy doesn’t, you know right away. You know right away. It ain’t that hard to detect. You know right away. … I don’t think we’ve got any (who don’t fit) this year. We’ve had our fair share, that’s for sure.”

Green leads the Warriors in rebounds with 8.7 per game, and he averages 9.3 points per contest. He also averages 1.2 blocks per night and dishes a team-high seven assists per game.

Stephen Curry has another strong season going for the Warriors with a team-high 28.7points per game. He also averages 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Andrew Wiggins is second on the team for scoring 16.5 points per game, and he averages 1.7 assists per night. He also averages 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest.

The Warriors also have solid seasons from Damion Lee and Jordan Poole thus far. Lee averages 14.2 points, three rebounds, and an assist per game. Poole posts 14 points, four assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per night.

Do the Warriors miss Oubre? That answer didn’t come out per Webeck, but the Warriors have something to prove on Wednesday night.