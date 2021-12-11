‘Hot Mess Holiday’ Streaming: How to Watch Movie Online

The latest dysfunctional holiday film coming to TV is “Hot Mess Holiday,” premiering Saturday, December 11 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

On the heels of its super funny holiday film “A Clusterfunke Christmas” starring Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer, Comedy Central is debuting another holiday film as part of its “31 Days of Going Home For The Holidays” programming slate. This one is called “Hot Mess Holiday” and it comes from “from the creative minds of Surina Jindal, Melanie Chandra and Sameer Gardezi alongside Kal Penn,” according to the Comedy Central press release.

It continues:

When an overachieving young finance exec is unceremoniously dumped by her cheating fiancé during the Diwali holidays, her free-spirited bestie is determined to help her get lit. Along with their outrageous crew, they embark on a wild holiday adventure to party across Chicago, but when they come into possession of a multi-million dollar diamond, their messy antics place their entire posse in danger.

The film stars Surina Jindal & Melanie Chandra, Kal Penn, Tituss Burgess, Chris Parnell, Punam Patel, Richa Moorjani, Nik Dodani, Kunal Dudheker, Chris Geere, Aparna Nancherla, Ravi Patel, Lilly Singh, Desmond Chiam and Ritesh Rajan

“With ‘Hot Mess Holiday’ and ‘A Clüsterfünke Christmas’ decking the halls of Comedy Central, the season just got a whole lot funnier,” said Nina L. Diaz, CCO/President of Content for MTV Entertainment Group, in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with all-stars Ana, Rachel, Surina, Melanie, Sameer and Kal – along with their best in class creators – for sharp and funny takes on the traditional holiday movie.”

“This is a big moment for women of color – it’s the first buddy comedy starring and executive produced by two South Asian American women to hit mainstream TV,” added Surina Jindal & Melanie Chandra. “We are so proud of this movie. We’ve created something so zany and relatable, but most importantly, really meaningful. It’s the type of representation on and off screen we wish we had growing up.”

In an interview with Morning Honey, the co-creators said this was a seven-year labor of love to realize their dream of making this film.

“It’s been a massive rollercoaster of ups and downs over the course of seven years of trying to get this film made. It was one of those things where it felt like a far off pipe dream, because like any actor, you just think, ‘OK, comedy.’ Then you hear stories of ‘Broad City’ getting picked up, look at ‘Insecure’ – you don’t think that could actually happen to you. Through every rejection, it still felt like there was a thread of hope for some reason,” said Jindal, who met Chandra in 2011.

She added, “We need to celebrate who we are and what we stand for, and the fact that we haven’t seen anything like this before. So, it was a no-brainer to do Diwali.”

“Hot Mess Holiday” premieres Saturday, December 11 at 7 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Comedy Central.