Houston vs Auburn Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The No. 20 Houston Cougars (11-2) and the Auburn Tigers (6-6) clash in the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday afternoon.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Houston vs Auburn online:

Birmingham Bowl 2021 Preview

Houston is scoring 37.3 points a game on offense while allowing 21.0 points and 298.4 yards a game on defense, and Auburn is averaging 29.6 points a game on offense and surrendering 22.2 points a game on defense. The Cougars have 22 takeaways to Auburn’s 10 thus season, and if that trend continues in this game, it doesn’t bode well for the Tigers’ chances here.

The Cougars had won 11 straight before falling to No. 4 Cincinnati, 35-20, in the AAC Championship on December 4. Houston averaged 144.5 rushing yards per game, while allowing opponents 106.9 yards on the ground. Quarterback Clayton Tune will lead the offense, and he has had a solid season, throwing for 3,200 yards and 28 touchdowns.

“We run the ball a good bit and control the clock, or a least we try to,” Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said about his team heading into the matchup. “We are a top 10 team in time of possession. There are different things we can do to help the defense. We started noticing that probably the last three years at the previous place I was at when we won 10 games a couple of times and had the first- or second-ranked defense in the country. We took that same model to Houston. What we try to do offensively makes it easier to be able to play defense. That’s what championship teams do.”

The Tigers haven’t beaten a Top 25 team in postseason play since 2010, but that doesn’t mean the Cougars are about to overlook them.

“People know who Auburn is and what they’ve done, their status, and the platform they have, rightfully so,” Houston linebacker Donavan Mutin said. “Big time SEC. We’re going to play big boy football.”

On the other side, Auburn has lost four games in a row, falling to two ranked teams (No. 23 Texas A&M and No. 1 Alabama), along with Mississippi State and South Carolina. The Tigers will be led on offense by QB T.J. Finley. This will be Finley’s third straight start, and he played well enough against Alabama to take the game to a second overtime before the Tigers finally lost, 24-22. Finley went 17-26 for 137 yards, two TDs and an interception, but Auburn’s paltry 22 yards rushing didn’t help matters much. Now, the Tigers hope they can turn things around in the Birmingham Bowl.

“The whole purpose of the bowl game is to win it,” Tigers coach Bryan Harsin said on December 24. “Naturally, some guys will get more opportunities because other guys aren’t playing. You do that early on, you’re working on your base stuff, so everybody gets to participate in practice. Then, as you get closer to the game, you have to tighten it up and get ready for the game, and play the best guys that you need to win the game.”