Houston vs Cincinnati Football 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 16 ranked Houston Cougars (11-1) will head to Nippert Stadium on Saturday, December 4, to take on the No. 3 ranked Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0) with the AAC Championship on the line.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Houston vs Cincinnati online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Houston vs Cincinnati live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Houston vs Cincinnati live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts ABC games) and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Houston vs Cincinnati live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in only a few select markets) and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Houston vs Cincinnati live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Houston vs Cincinnati live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Houston vs Cincinnati 2021 Preview

The Cougars are coming off a 45-17 beat down of Connecticut last week. Houston quarterback Clayton Tune went 21-30 for 301 yards and four touchdowns in the win, while wide receivers Jake Herslow and Jeremy Singleton each had 100+ yard games. Houston racked up 472 total yards of offense, and the defense did its part, as well, holding the Huskies to just 82 rushing yards and 3.6 yards per play.

Now, Houston heads to Nippert Stadium for the biggest game of its season.

“I’m not gonna lie — I wish this was at a neutral site. They’re pretty good at home,” Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen said this week, via SB Nation. “They hadn’t lost there in a while but it’s a big challenge. Outstanding football team, well coached, they have great senior leadership.”

On the other side, the Bearcats just won their 12th game in a row last week when they beat up on East Carolina, 35-13. Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder completed 17 of 28 passes for 301 yards, two TDs and two interceptions, and the defense dominated yet again, holding East Carolina to 54 yards on the ground all game.

It all comes down to this for both teams, and Ridder is excited.

“It’s something we’ve been striving for since I’ve got here,” Ridder said. “It’s something Coach Fick (Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell) has preached since he got here. A national championship is on the minds of the big dogs. I’m not sure how much they care about a conference championship, but it’s one of the biggest things in our program.”

The Bearcats are putting up 39.6 points a game on offense, and they’re allowing 15.8 points a game on defense, making them one of the most well-rounded teams in the nation. The Cougars are a complete team, as well, averaging 38.8 points a game on offense while surrendering 19.8 points a game on ‘D.’

“We’ve had one goal and one objective when we walked in the door here five years ago, and it hasn’t changed. And it’s always been to play for championships,” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said, adding: “Houston is as well-balanced and complete a football team as we’ve played all year. We’ve got a challenge ahead of us.”