Houston vs Oregon State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Oregon State looks to keep its Cinderella run alive against Houston in an Elite Eight matchup on Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The game starts at 7:15 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Houston vs Oregon State online for free. Note that CBS games aren’t available on the March Madness Live app, so you’ll have to use one of these options instead:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Houston vs Oregon State live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Houston vs Oregon State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, is included in every package, but it’s worth noting for basketball fans that NBA League Pass is currently being offered at no extra cost in the “Choice” and above bundles, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Houston vs Oregon State live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via Paramount+, which comes with a free 30-day trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Houston vs Oregon State live on the Paramount+ app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Houston vs Oregon State Preview

Oregon State is the highest seed remaining in the NCAA Tournament and look to continue their run against Houston in the Elite Eight. The Beavers have knocked off Tennesee, Oklahoma State, and — most recently — Loyola Chicago in the Sweet 16.

It’s been quite the run for Oklahoma State, a team picked to finish dead last in the Pac-12 at the start of the year. The Beavers are seeking their Final Four appearance since 1963.

“They just want to keep riding the wave,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. “We did use the fact we were picked 12th in the Pac-12 this year,” Tinkle added, “but we haven’t made a big deal about the 12th seed. I don’t want to throw too much at them. They’ll see it. We just have to keep our feet on the ground.”

Ethan Thompson has led the way for Oregon State, averaging 15.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. He came up big with a team-high 22 against the Ramblers. Tinkle said its the team’s grit that has propelled them to this point.

“We never cut any corners to try to win at all costs,” Tinkle said. “We just kept our nose to the grindstone. We kept challenging each other to do a better job on the road, recruiting, in practice.

“We’ve laid a lot of foundation over the course of the last 6½ years. It’s a credit to all those guys that were here before us to get us to this position. I’ll tell you, it’s a great deal, but we’re not surprised.”

Houston has lost just once since the start of February and looked extra-sharp in a dismantling of Syracuse in the Sweet 16, picking apart the Orange zone-defense for a 62-46 win.

“Really proud of my team. We had a great week of preparation,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. “Obviously everybody works versus the zone, but I thought we spent more time defensively. Taking away the 3-point line, that’s not easy to do. You say go out there and stop somebody. You’ve got to have clear responsibilities and great communication and you can’t get hit by screens.

“We took care of the ball. We passed it. We executed well. And our defense was solid all night. Holding that team to 46 points is not easy. So hats off to my kids. I’m really proud of them.”

Houston is an eight-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 129.5 points. The total has gone over in seven of Oregon State’s last nine games. Houston is 15-5 against the spread in their last 20 games.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.