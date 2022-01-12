HOUSTON ARREST LOG: See Who Was Arrested in 25 Felony Cases

The following people were arrested in Houston and Harris County, Texas, on felony charges. All records are obtained through the Harris County District Clerk’s website.

Those who have been arrested are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Capital felony charges are the most serious under Texas law. They carry a potential sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death. First-degree felony charges are second-most serious in Texas, with a potential sentence of 5 to 99 years in prison or, in some cases, up to life in prison without parole. Second-degree felony charges in Texas include a potential sentence of 2 to 20 years in prison. Third-degree felony charges could result in a sentence of 2 to 10 years in prison. Previous felony convictions could lead to sentence enhancements.

Here is the Houston-area felony arrest log for Tuesday, January 11, 2022:

Miguel Pareja, 43, of Houston, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Pareja’s bond was set at $30,000. Pareja was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 8, 2022. Pareja is accused of robbing a man at knifepoint, according to court records.

Desmond D. Anderson, 27, of Jeanerette, Louisiana, was charged with manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance, a first-degree felony. Anderson’s bond was set at $20,000. Anderson was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 8, 2022. Anderson is accused of possessing at least four grams and less than 400 grams of amphetamine, court documents show.

Roy Stevens Jr., 36, of Houston, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a first-degree felony. Stevens was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 7, 2022. Stevens is accused of possessing more than four grams and less than 200 grams of methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Arthur Soliz, 38, of Houston, was charged with possession with intent to deliver or manufacture a controlled substance, a first-degree felony. Soliz’s bond was set at $20,000. Soliz was arrested by the Harris County Constable Precinct 8 on January 8, 2022. Soliz is accused of possessing 15 grams of methamphetamine, court documents show. Soliz was previously convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance in Galveston County in 2018 and in Harris County in 2019, according to court records.

Pedro Antonio Hernandez Guzman, of Houston, was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14, a first-degree felony. Details of the case were not immediately available because of the victim’s age and the nature of the charges.

Laurance Uzzle, 24, of Houston, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Uzzle’s bond was set at $30,000. Uzzle was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 8, 2022. Uzzle is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint, court documents show. Police said Uzzle approached a man who was unloading his groceries at an apartment complex, pointed a gun at him and stole his car. A gun was stolen from the victim, police said.

Joshua J. Rawls, 19, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Rawls’ bond was set at $30,000. Rawls was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 8, 2022. Rawls is accused of threatening a man with a knife, court records show.

Deborah Mitchell Johnson, 68, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Johnson’s bond was set at $2,500. Johnson was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 7, 2022. Johnson is accused of threatening her neighbor with a knife, according to court documents.

Myron Matthews, 58, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Matthews’ bond was set at $15,000. Matthews was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 7, 2022. Matthews is accused of threatening a man with a knife, court records show.

Michael Curtis Ruthenberg, 41, of Dallas, was charged with assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony. Ruthenberg’s bond was set at $15,000. Ruthenberg was additionally charged with harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony. Ruthenberg was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 7, 2022. Rothenberg is accused of kicking and spitting at a police officer, court records show.

Antony Gerardo Barahona, 21, of Houston, was charged with robbery with bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Barahona was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 8, 2022. Barahona is accused of hitting a man.

Joseph Louis Roberts, 24, of Houston, was charged with robbery with bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Roberts was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 8, 2022. Roberts is accused of hitting a man during a robbery. Roberts was previously convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, in Harris County in 2017.

Christian Venson, 22, of Houston, was charged with robbery with a bodily injury, second-degree felony. Venson’s bond was set at $10,000. Venson was arrested by the Humble Police Department on January 8, 2022. Venson is accused of hitting someone during a robbery, court records show.

Cameron Devon Juwan Langley, 20, of Houston, was charged with robbery with a bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Langley was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 8, 2022, after he was accused of hitting a man during a robbery, according to court documents.

London Dasean Golston, 20, of Houston, was charged with robbery with bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Golton was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 8, 2022. He is accused of hitting a man during a robbery, according to court records.

Michael Shane Perez, 46, of Willis, Texas, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Perez’s bond was set at $40,000. Perez was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 8, 2022. Perez was accused of threatening a man with a gun, court records show.

Derrick Vincent Prothro, 50, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Prothro’s bond was set at $5,000. The victims, a 16-year-old and two 14-year-olds, told police Prothro followed them home in a car after they were playing basketball, then pulled up to them and fired a gun two times in the air, court records show. Prothro told police his sister called him and said there were several males in her yard and he saw them hiding behind a car and fired shots to scare them, according to court documents.

Vernon Wright, 47, of Dayton, Texas, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Wright was arrested by the Baytown Police Department on January 8, 2022. Wright is accused of hitting a man with a car jack, according to court documents. He was previously convicted of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Harris County in 1999, records show.

Kierra Ja Nae Gipson, 24, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Gipson was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 9, 2022. Gipson was accused of threatening a woman with a gun, according to court documents.

Jonathan Martinez, 23, of Houston, was charged with assault with a peace officer, a second-degree felony. Martinez’s bond was set at $10,000. Martinez was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 8, 2022. Martinez is accused of hitting a police officer, court records show. According to court records, Martinez crashed his car into a house. When he learned his car was being towed he “became enraged” and punched an officer twice in the face, police said. Martinez is also accused of damaging a patrol vehicle and threatening officers, court records show.

Fatima B. Ayinla, 29, of Houston, was charged with abandoning a child under 15, a second-degree felony. Ayinla was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 9, 2022. She is accused of leaving a 4-year-old home alone for about two and a half hours with no adult supervision, court documents show. She also allowed the child to go outside unsupervised near passing cars, police said.

Lashavia Denson, 32, of Houston, was charged with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony. Denson’s bond was set at $15,000. Denson was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 8, 2022. Denson is accused of shooting at a man who was in a vehicle, according to court documents. She is accused of shooting at a car multiple times and firing a shot in the air, court records show. The shooting happened at a gas station, police said.

Eva Esmeralda Medina, 31, of San Bernardino, California, was charged with harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony. Medina’s bond was set at $5,000. Medina was also charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Medina was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 8, 2022. Medina is accused of spitting on a police officer, according to court documents.

Karl Marshall, 36, was charged with theft of between $30,000 to $150,000, a third-degree felony. Marshall was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 9, 2022. Marshall is accused of stealing a car, according to court documents. Marshall was previously convicted of rape in 2017 in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, and failure to comply with sex offender registration in 2020 in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, according to court records.

Kayla Renee Woods, 23, of Houston, was charged with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony. Woods’ bond was set at $15,000. Woods was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 9, 2022. Woods is accused of shooting at a Houston home, police said.