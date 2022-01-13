HOUSTON ARREST LOG, 1/12/22: Stalking & Murder Suspects + 19 Other Cases

The following people were arrested in Houston and Harris County, Texas, on felony charges. All records are obtained through the Harris County District Clerk’s website.

The cases for January 12, 2022, include a man accused of stalking a woman and a suspect charged with murder in an August deadly shooting.

Those who have been arrested are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Capital felony charges are the most serious under Texas law. They carry a potential sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death. First-degree felony charges are second-most serious in Texas, with a potential sentence of 5 to 99 years in prison or, in some cases, up to life in prison without parole. Second-degree felony charges in Texas include a potential sentence of 2 to 20 years in prison. Third-degree felony charges could result in a sentence of 2 to 10 years in prison. Previous felony convictions could lead to sentence enhancements.

Here is the Houston-area felony arrest log for Wednesday, January 12, 2022:

Man Accused of Stalking Woman by Placing Tracker on Her Car

Ali Al Gharrawi, 22, of Houston, was charged with stalking, a third-degree felony. Al Gharrawi’s bond was set at $20,000. Al Gharrawi was arrested by the Harris County Constable, Precinct 4, on January 10, 2022. Prosecutors said he has followed his ex-girlfriend and threatened to harm or kill her.

According to Constable Mark Herman, On January 10, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 14900 block of Mueschke road in reference to a disturbance.

Upon deputies arriving, the complainant stated that she was being followed by a known male, Ali Gharrawi and was in fear of being harmed by him.”

Herman added, “During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that he placed a tracker on the victim’s vehicle, and threatened to harm her if he found her with someone else. Ali Gharrawi was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Felony Stalking. His bond was set at $2,500.00. out of the 185th District Court.”

According to court documents, his bond was later increased to $20,000, and he posted that amount to be released from jail. He is accused of stalking the woman between November 2021 and January 2022, court records show. A protective order was issued barring him from contacting the victim or going to her home in Katy. He is also barred from possessing a firearm while on bond and he will be monitored by a GPS bracelet, court documents show.

Suspect Charged in August Murder

Darius Marquell Washington, 29, of Houston, was charged with capital murder. He is being held without bond. Washington was arrested January 10, 2022, by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. He is accused of killing Clarence White on August 31, 2022. The murder occurred during a robbery, according to court documents. White was shot.

Washington, also known as Rex, was previously convicted of felony burglary of a habitation in Harris County in 2014, court records show. The victim in the shooting was a Houston resident, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Washington shot and killed White on White’s porch. Police said surveillance video captured part of the incident. According to police, Washington went to the apartment because he said White owed him money.

Here are the other felony cases filed for January 12, 2022:

Guillermo Garduno, 58, of Huffman, Texas, was charged with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony. Details of the case were not immediately available because of the victim’s age and the nature of the case.

Quinton Marion Lewis-Clemons, 27, of Houston, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Lewis-Clemons was arrested January 10, 2022, by the Houston Police Department. He is accused of threatening a woman with a firearm during a robbery. He was previously convicted of felony burglary in Harris County in 2016.

Stacy Ann Gonzales, 33, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault of a security officer, a first-degree felony. Gonzales’ bond was set at $10,000. Gonzles was arrested January 9, 2022, by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Gonzales is accused of assaulting a security officer with a beer bottle, according to court documents.

Taurus Walker, 32, of Houston, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Walker was also charged with evading arrest, a misdemeanor. Walker was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 10, 2022.

Walker is accused of using a hammer during a robbery, according to court documents. Walker was previously convicted of being a felon in possession of a weapon in Harris County in April 2019, court records show.

John H. Smith, 58, of Houston, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Smith’s bond was set at $50,000. Smith was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 10, 2022. Smith is accused of threatening a woman with a motor vehicle during a robbery, according to court documents.

Nadine Andrea Lewis, 48, of Houston, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Lewis’ bond was set at $30,000. Lewis was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 10, 2022. Lewis is accused of threatening a man with a vehicle during a robbery, court records show. Lewis was arrested along with John H. Smith, court records show.

Chelsea Nicole Williams, 28, was charged with burglary with intent to commit other felonies, a first-degree felony. Williams’ bond was set at $50,000. Williams was arrested by the Houston Police Departent on January 10, 2022. Williams is accused of brekaing into a home with the intent to commit aggravated assault, court records show.

Ronald Reynoso, 66, of Houston, was charged with burglary with intent to commit other felonies, a first-degree felony. Reynoso’s bond was set at $10,000. Reynoso ws arrested by the Harris County Constable, Precinct 5, on January 10, 2022.

Reynoso is accused of breaking into a home and attempting to injury an elderly woman, according to court records. Police said he was fired from a job, returned to the work site a week later and pushed down a woman who lives there while taking tools he had left behind, court records show.

Billy George Hearron, 48, was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child between the ages of 14 and 17, a second-degree felony. Hearron’s bond was set at $30,000 on each count. Details of the case were not immediately available because of the age of the victim and the nature of the offense.

Oneida Mariel Ojeda, 29, of Houston, was charged with assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony. Ojeda’s bond was set at $30,000. Ojeda was arrested on January 9, 2022, by the Houston Police Department. Ojeda is accused of kicking an officer, court records show.

Fernando Torres Wong, 43, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Torres Wong was arrested January 9, 2022, by the Houston Police Department. He is accused of using a shovel during an assault, court records show.

Andrew Kenneth Alex, 27, of Houston, was charged with assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony. Alex’s bond was set at $35,000. Alex was arrested January 10, 2022, by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. He was also charged with felony criminal mischief.

Police said Alex was “bothering customers at a Burger King,” and a “deputy working a second job asked him to leave, he refused, grabbed deputy by vest and threw him backwards through a window causing $3k damage,” court records show.

Jeshurun Hodari Williams, 18, of Cypress, Texas, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Williams’ bond was set at $20,000. Williams was arrested by the Harris County Constable, Precinct 4, was arrested January 10, 2022. Williams is accused of threatening a man with an airsoft rifle, court records show. According to court documents, Williams is accused of pointing a BB gun at a school police officer.

Jayvondale Nevels, 38, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Nevels was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 11, 2022. Nevels is accused of stabbing a man with a knife on December 15, 2021. The victim was hospitalized with a serious laceration to his abdomen, according to court documents.

Melissa Renea Guerrero, 28, of Houston, was charged with assault on a security officer, a third-degree felony. Guerrero’s bond was set at $1,000. Guerrero was arrested by the Harris County Constable, Precinct 5, on January 10, 2022. Guerrero is accused of injuring a hospital security officer, court records show. She hit one officer and scratched him during a disturbance at the hospital, police said.

Jarrod Holt Jr., 25, of Hitchcock, Texas, was charged with injury to a child under 15, a third-degree felony. Holt’s bond was set at $5,000. Holt was arrested January 9, 2022, by the Houston Police Department. Holt is accused of hitting a child, court records show.

Donovan Detroit Tyler, 18, of Katy, Texas, was charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony. Tyler’s bond was set at $3,000.

Seth Shalom Williams, 18, of Richmond, Texas, was charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony. Williams’ bond was set at $15,000. Williams was arrested January 9, 2022, by the Houston Police Department. Williams is accused of fleeing from a police officer in a vehicle.

Police said Williams was driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic, court records show. When an officer tried to stop him, Williams refused to stop and drove at a high speed, running right lights, before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a business, according to court documents. The chase lasted about seven minutes, covered seven miles and reached speeds up to 120 mph, court records show.

George Vivian, 27, was charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony. Vivian’s bond was set at $5,000. Vivian was arrested by the Harris County Constable, Precinct 8, on January 10, 2022. Vivian is accused of fleeing from an officer in a car, court records show.

Vivian was previously convicted of felony evading in Galveston County in 2019 and felony possession of a controlled substance in Harris County in 2019, court records show.