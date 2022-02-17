Houston Real Estate: New on the Market & This Month’s Top Sales [2/16/22]

The real estate market is moving in Houston, with several new listings this week and a price drop on a home believed to be owned by J.J. Watt.

Diane Kingshill of Compass, the listing agent on the home likely owned by the former Texans defensive end, told the Houston Chronicle that the real estate market is expected to pick up as the weather warms.

“Spring is here and we’re going into a big season now,” she told the newspaper.

Here’s what you need to know:

Price Dropped on 3-Bedroom Garden Oaks Home & It Includes a BBQ Smoker in the Living Room Wall

The price on a three-bedroom, two bathroom home in Garden Oaks was recently reduced to $414,854, the listing says. The quaint home has a unique feature – a BBQ smoker in the wall of the living room. The flag of the Lone Star State is also painted boldly on the wood paneling of a detached garage.

The listing says:

You will love living in Garden Oaks and the close in proximity to town, all the neighborhood hot spots, shopping and more. Expanded Cottage ready for move in. Formal living and dining flow well to oversized rear den, featuring fireplace and indoor utility. Primary bedroom with walk-in closet and crisp bright bath. The split plan features two auxiliary bedrooms and recently remodeled bath. Home features storage galore, oak hardwood floors, and stylish plantation shutters throughout. Kitchen has all the modern amenities for comfortable enjoyment. Enjoy the oversized garage / workshop area with covered parking or added entertaining space. Sprinkler system and wrought iron driveway gate as well. Great value for a 3 bedroom 2 bath with multiple living areas. Here is your opportunity to be part of this wonderful community.

Price Reduced on House Likely Owned by Former Texans Defensive End J.J. Watt

A house that the Houston Chronicle reports was likely owned by former Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has been on the market for about three months. The price on the 5-bedroom, 6-1/2 bathroom home was originally $5.7 million, and it was recently dropped to $4.99 million, the listing says. The 7,706-square-foot home is located at 9 Gage Court and sits on a lot nearing one acre and has a four-car garage.

Some of its features include stone floors, quartzite kitchen counters and large master bathroom made almost entirely of Italian marble. Another stunning feature is the large, T-shaped swimming pool, which the Houston Chronicle reports is a hint toward its ownership. The listing agent would not confirm the owner to the newspaper for privacy reasons, the newspaper reported.

The listing says:

Exquisite in every detail, this 5BD/6.5BD impresses with bespoke designer interiors and a breathtaking outdoor oasis. Chic stone tile floors, soaring ceilings and walls of windows throughout. The dramatic entry leads to an elegant formal dining room with wine room and on to the luxurious living room overlooking the pool and massive entertaining pavilion with summer kitchen. Inside, the main kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, Thermador appliances and casual dining space at the island or breakfast rotunda. The main-floor owner’s retreat includes an enviable en suite spa bath, two walk-ins and a sitting room. A family/game room features a walk-up bar, and a study and kitchen office provide excellent WFH space. A secondary suite, utility room, mudroom, powder room and pool bath complete the lower level. Above, three more suites flank a large media room. Gated circular drive, porte-cochere, four-car garages. Superior Bunker Hill area location.

