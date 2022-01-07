Happening in Houston: Top Things to Do This Week [1/7/22]

There is plenty to do in Houston this week, with kid-friendly immersive experiences, art exhibits, holiday light displays and events to grow your knowledge and understanding.

While these events are still planned as of January 7, 2022, it’s a good idea to give the venues a call to be sure that the events are still happening as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some local events have been cancelled due to the spread of the omicron variant in the area.

Here are the top things to do in Houston this week:

1. Beautiful Minds: Dyslexia and the Creative Advantage

An exhibit at The John P. McGovern Museum of Health & Medical Science opened in September to explore the successes of people who have been diagnosed with dyslexia, the challenges and tools for diagnoses, according to The Health Museum’s website.

“Research has proven that people with dyslexia are often highly visual and able to quickly process and integrate visual and spatial information. History has proven that dyslexic thinkers have made world-changing accomplishments because of their ability to problem-solve in alternative ways with heightened creative skills,” the website says.

The exhibit is open through May 2022.

2. Seismique

Seismique is an experiential art museum open to adults and children in Houston every day but Tuesdays.

“Seismique is a mind-bending, interactive experience filled with immersive exhibits and stunning displays designed to both entertain and inspire our guests. Visitors will explore over 40,000 square feet of the most creative, inventive and enjoyable art ever collected in one location,” the website says.

3. Sugar Land Holiday Lights

If you haven’t yet gotten your fill of holiday light displays, Sugar Land remains open daily in southwest Houston.

“Celebrate the season in the most magical way at the 8th annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights! This sparkling wonderland features more than 3 million lights and numerous themed displays at Constellation Field. You can also get some holiday shopping done with a variety of vendors, enjoy great food, and meet Santa!” the website says.

4. Zoo Lights

Another fun way to see holiday lights is at the zoo! But the website notes the animals will be sleeping in the evenings while the lights are on display.

“TXU Energy presents Zoo Lights at the Houston Zoo celebrates ten years as one of Houston’s best loved holiday traditions! Stroll through the beautiful Zoo grounds as you take in the sights and sounds this holiday season,” the website says. “Our Zoo animals will be enjoying a full night’s slumber. To see our animals, visit the Zoo during the day.”

5. ‘Back to Normal’ Art Exhibition

There is still time to check out the “Back to Normal” art exhibition at the Russian Cultural Center. Admission to the gallery is free, and all of the art work is for sale. The gallery will remain open through January 24, the website says.

“‘Back To Normal’ Art Exhibition includes the works of eleven contemporary artists of Russian and other CIS countries’ descent, or whose works of art have a connection to the Russian culture. This unique exhibition is a way to see the world of today through the eyes of various artists with all its challenges of the past year. It marks the end of this year and the beginning of 2022,” the website says.