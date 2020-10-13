How Long Was Trump’s Rally Speech in Sanford, Florida Today?

After President Donald Trump’s uncharacteristically short speech at his White House rally on Saturday and his short speech at his last rally just before his COVID-19 diagnosis, all eyes were on Trump’s latest rally speech in Sanford, Florida. While Trump’s speeches are typically 90 minutes long at rallies, his speech in Florida clocked in at just over an hour. So while it was shorter than his typical rally speeches, it was longer than the speech he gave just before he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

His Sanford Rally Speech Was A Little Over an Hour Long

Trump’s speech in Sanford, Florida today was X minutes long. This was Trump’s first rally speech since contracting coronavirus. His doctor had said for the first time on Monday that Trump had tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days, AP reported.

You can watch the speech below. Trump arrived on stage at just around the 2:11 mark in the video below. He finished his speech at just around 8 p.m. Eastern, at about the 1:04 mark in the video below. That puts his speech at just a little over an hour long.

LIVE: President Donald Trump in Sanford, FL #FloridaText VOTE to 88022 2020-10-13T00:12:19Z

During his speech, Trump told the crowd that he felt energized by their prayers and support. “Now they say I’m immune… I feel so powerful. I’ll kiss everyone in the room,” Trump joked. “I’ll kiss all the guys and all the beautiful women.”

The crowd was packed for Trump’s rally.

View of the crowd here in Sanford, Florida. Trump’s first rally since being infected with Covid-19. Crowd is not socially distanced and lots of people with no masks. pic.twitter.com/IRy81n5Cws — Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) October 12, 2020

The rally took place at the Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida.

Nicole Sganga of CBS News reported that health and safety protocols remained the same for the rally, with temperature checks required at the door. Attendees were given optional masks and hand sanitizer.

Today’s Trump campaign health and safety protocols remain the same – attendees get temperature checks at the door, plus optional masks and hand sanitizer. The only noticeable difference is a new song in today’s musical playlist rotation: “Funeral for a Friend” by Elton John. pic.twitter.com/EWA8JgT9cJ — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) October 12, 2020

Richard Hall of the Independent shared the video below on Twitter, noting that the crowd was not socially distanced and many weren’t wearing masks.

His Rally Speeches Are Typically 90 Minutes Long

Trump’s rally speeches are typically 90 minutes long. For example, Trump’s Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, rally speech was about 90 minutes long.

He also spoke for about 90 minutes in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. In the video below, he starts speaking right around the 7-minute mark. He ends at 1:37:55 below, about 90 minutes later.

LIVE: President Donald Trump in Latrobe, PAText TRUMP to 88022 2020-09-04T00:54:47Z

When he spoke for about 90 minutes in Minden, Nevada, The Lincoln Project condensed it into a 74-second video. Even his December 2019 Hershey, Pennsylvania, rally speech, before COVID-19 was known, was about 90 minutes long, Vox reported.

Trump’s White House Speech Was About 17 Minutes Long

Trump spoke for about 17 minutes when he addressed a crowd at the White House on Saturday. The speech was markedly shorter than his normal 90-minute rally speeches.

The White House said the Saturday event was an official event and not a campaign rally, NBC Boston reported.

Trump Spoke for 45 Minutes at His Last Rally Before His Diagnosis

He only spoke for about 45 minutes at his last rally before his official diagnosis.

Trump starts his Duluth speech right around the 14-minute mark in the video below. The speech is over just before the 60-minute mark. This puts the speech at just about 46 minutes in length.

Trump holds 'Great American Comeback' event following first debatePresident Trump holds campaign event in Duluth, MN. Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the… 2020-10-01T02:11:24Z

At the time, Politico estimated that his speech was just under an hour-long, shorter than his normal 90-minute speeches. In fact, his speech was only half as long as his typical rally speeches.

Trump is currently planning a number of additional in-person rallies this week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Johnstown, Pennsylvania rally begins at 7 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, October 13 at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.

The Des Moines, Iowa rally begins at 7 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, October 14, at Des Moines International Airport.

