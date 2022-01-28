Want to Be a Heavy Contributor? Here’s How to Apply

Heavy is seeking to partner with independent professional journalists in news, sports, entertainment, gaming and e-sports, technology and other topics.
Specific qualifications vary by vertical, but successful candidates should be able to demonstrate the following:
- Ability and desire to react rapidly to breaking news
- Ability to write with authority on a given subject matter
- Ability to produce clean and polished copy
- Exceptional planning, organizational and communication skills
- A deep understanding of the digital media landscape
How Do I Apply?
Send a resume, cover letter and three (3) writing samples to Managing Editor Ben Doody at ben@heavy.com, with “Heavy contributor” in the subject line.
If you’re interested in a role as a contributor in a specific vertical, you can also check out the listings for contributors in:
- News
- Sports (NFL, NBA, UFC, NASCAR, soccer & more)
- Entertainment (Real Housewives, Teen Mom, Bravo, The Bachelor & more)
- Gaming & E-Sports
- Technology
More News
Loading more stories