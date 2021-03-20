How to Watch Colorado vs Georgetown Basketball Online Free

The fifth-seeded Colorado Buffaloes and the 12th-seeded upstart Georgetown Hoyas tip-off Saturday’s March Madness action with their first-round East Regional matchup from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

The game starts at 12:15 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Colorado vs Georgetown online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Colorado vs Georgetown Preview

The Pac-12 Tournament runner-up Colorado Buffaloes take on the Big East Tournament champion Georgetown Hoyas in the first game of the slate of Saturday’s March Madness matchups.

The popular 12 over 5 upset pick this year is the upstart Hoyas over the Buffaloes, but don’t sleep on Colorado, who finished third in the Pac-12 and made it to the conference championship game.

Colorado fell to the fifth-seeded Oregon State Beavers in the Pac-12 Final, 70-68, due in large part to an uncharacteristic night from the free-throw line, where they went 12-for-20. Usually, when Colorado makes it to the charity stripe, they convert, ranking second in the country with a free-throw percentage of 82.2%.

The Buffaloes bring to the table an experienced, well-balanced squad, ranking in the top 30 in both offensive and defensive efficiency, per KenPom’s metrics.

Colorado is led by senior guard McKinley Wright IV, who averages 15.5 points per game, 5.6 assists per game and 4.3 rebounds per game. Wright IV has been filling it up lately, averaging 19.7 points per game in his last seven contests.

The Buffaloes pack a punch in the frontcourt with their trio – Evan Battey (10.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg), Jabari Walker (7.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg) and Dallas Walton (6.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg).

One of Colorado’s strengths is taking care of the ball. The Buffaloes averaged the second-fewest turnovers per game in the conference with 11.2.

Their opponent, Georgetown, comes into the NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the nation. And it literally came out of nowhere.

The Hoyas entered the Big East Tournament at 9-12 overall and proceeded to pull off four wins in four days, including upsets over the Big East’s top two seeds – Villanova and Creighton.

Georgetown stunned Creighton in the final with an overwhelming effort, beating them by 25 to capture the conference’s automatic NCAA Tournament berth.

Georgetown’s legendary center from the 1980s, Patrick Ewing, took over as coach in 2017-2018 and has now reached the Big Dance for the first time.

The Hoyas shoot the ball well from the outside, with four players connecting on at least 30 three-pointers; the team ranked second in the conference from long range.

Senior Jahvon Blair, who averages 15.8 points per game, has made a team-best 65 threes.

In the paint, Georgetown is led by 6-11 sophomore Qudus Wahab who averages 12.4 points per game, 8.4 rebounds per game and 1.6 blocks per game. The Hoyas were second in the conference in blocked shots.

Where Georgetown struggles is with taking care of the rock – they rank 304th in the country in offensive turnover rate.

Twelve seeds have had a good record of pulling off the first-round upset over the last decade. In 2019, 12 seeds won three of the four matchups against the 5 seeds, which was the third time that occurred in the previous seven tournaments.

The winner of Colorado-Georgetown will face the winner of #4 Florida State vs #13 UNC Greensboro in the second round on Monday.

