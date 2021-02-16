How to Watch Every Champions League Match on Amazon Prime

Watch Champions League on Amazon Prime

Now into the knockout phase, the 2020-21 Champions League is about to offer consistent must-watch football over the next couple of months.

In the United States, every Champions League match can be watched on the CBS All Access streaming service. There are two different ways to sign up and watch CBS All Access–through CBS’ website and platforms, or through Amazon Prime’s website and platforms.

If you’ve already used up your free trial through CBS, or you’re just looking for a different option entirely, here’s how you can watch every Champions League match on Amazon Prime via various streaming devices:

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime’s CBS All Access channel 2) Turn on your Firestick or Fire TV and go to the “Home” screen 3a) Scroll down to “Your Channels” and select CBS All Access 3b) Note that the CBS All Access Amazon Channel app is different from the CBS All Access app 4) Select the match you want to start watching

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime CBS All Access channel 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the Prime Video channel, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Prime Video channel, select “Search” 4) Start to type “Prime Video” until you find it 5a) Select “Add Channel” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the Prime Video channel 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for CBS All Access on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select “CBS All Access” 10) Select the match you want to start watching

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime’s CBS All Access channel 2) Turn on your PS4 or PS5 3a) If you already have the Amazon Prime Video app downloaded, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Amazon Prime Video app, select “Search” 4) Start to type “Amazon Prime Video” until you find it 5) Select “Download” 6) Open the Amazon Prime Video app 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for CBS All Access on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select “CBS All Access” 10) Select the match you want to start watching

Note: The Prime Video app is available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime’s CBS All Access channel 2) Turn on your Xbox One or Series X/S 3a) If you already have the Amazon Prime Video app downloaded, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Amazon Prime Video app, press Y while on the home screen to search 4) Start to type “Amazon Prime Video” until you find it 5) Select the Amazon Prime Video app and then select “Get” to install it 6) Open the Amazon Prime Video app 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for CBS All Access on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select “CBS All Access” 10) Select the match you want to start watching

Other Devices to Watch the Champions League on Amazon Prime

If you don’t have one of the above available devices, there are still plenty of other ways you can watch Champions League matches on Amazon Prime.

The Amazon Prime Video app is also available on Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, various Smart TV’s (Sony, Samsung, Panasonic, LG, Vizio, Hisense, Philips, Sharp, JVC, TCL and others), iPhones, Android phones, iPads and Android tablets. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can find more information about Prime Video compatible devices here.

Champions League Round of 16 Preview

Three squads won their group without suffering a defeat: Bayern Munich topped Group A with five victories and a draw, Manchester City took Group C with the same record, and Chelsea claimed Group E with four wins and a pair of draws.

Bayern, the defending champs, finished the stage with a 2-0 defeat of Lokomotiv Moscow on Dec. 9, though they’d already clinched the group’s top spot.

“Our opponents were very defence-minded but after the opener I knew we’d win because we were solid at the back,” Bayern manager Hansi Flick said after the win, according to the club’s official website. “We achieved what we set out to do. 2020 was an outstanding year for us in the Champions League, with the title win this summer. We wanted to end the year with a win and we did that.”

Manchester City went down 1-0 in the 14th minute of their tournament-opening tie with FC Porto; they came back to triumph 3-1 and didn’t surrender a goal the rest of the way.

The team’s 16-point total in through six group tests is a record for English clubs.

“I am really happy for the way we played in all the games without exception,” City manager Pep Guardiola said following a stage-closing 3-0 victory over Marseille on Dec. 9, according to BBC Sport. “We scored goals, we conceded few.

“In general good in all the games, we are into the next round now and we’ll see the incredible teams so it’s an interesting draw. Hopefully we arrive in a good shape, good mood and we will see.”

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud netted 5 goals in just 143 minutes of pitch time in the group stage; no other player with as many goals or more (four players scored 6 goals) logged fewer than 300 minutes in the group stage.

The Frenchman scored a stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 victory over Rennes on Nov. 24, Chelsea’s third win, then struck every goal in his side’s 4-0 win over Sevilla nine days later. Chelsea closed the stage with a 1-1 draw with Krasnodar six days after that.

“We are working hard in training to improve and reach our targets,” Giroud said after his 4-goal performance, according to Chelsea’s official website.

“Our ambition is to compete with the best teams in the Premier League, and in the Champions League to go as far as we can. We have shown we have a great squad and we can count on a lot of talented players. It will give us the opportunity to play in both competitions.

“We are doing a great job and we need to keep the momentum up.”