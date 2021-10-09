How to Watch Georgia vs Auburn Online Without Cable

The undefeated, second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs face a stern in-conference test when they hit the road to take on the 18th-ranked Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Georgia vs Auburn online:

Georgia vs. Auburn Preview

The #2 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0 overall, 3-0 SEC) face one of their toughest tests on the road to the SEC Championship Game when they travel to take on the #18 Auburn Tigers (4-1, 1-0) at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.

The Bulldogs bring one of the nation’s top defenses to the table, leading the country in scoring defense (allowing just 4.6 points per game) and total defense (giving up only 178.6 yards per game). The defense has been air-tight over the first five games, allowing only a single touchdown while the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 205-23.

Georgia comes into Saturday’s contest fresh off of back-to-back shutouts in SEC play, including a 37-0 rout of then-ranked No. 8 Arkansas last Saturday. The Razorbacks came into the game averaging 35.8 points per game but were stifled and held to just 156 total yards and ten first downs.

The Bulldogs were led on offense by junior running back Zamir White, who rushed for two touchdowns and also recovered a blocked punt for another score. Georgia held the ball for 36 minutes and their committee of backs rushed for 273 yards.

“They were basically challenging us, could we run the ball,” Georgia senior quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “They said we couldn’t but we said we could today.”

Bennett was filling in for junior JT Daniels, who missed the game due to a lat injury that has plagued him this season. The status of who will start Saturday’s game is still to be determined, but both QBs have gotten the job done so far this season, each completing over 70 percent of their passes with a combined 11 touchdown passes and only four interceptions.

The Bulldogs will be taking on another Top-25 conference foe in Auburn this week. The Tigers come into the game riding a wave of momentum from their huge come-from-behind win on the road against LSU last Saturday.

LSU held a 19-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter but Auburn charged back and scored the game’s final 14 points to capture a critical 24-19 victory.

Auburn junior QB Bo Nix passed for a TD and ran for a score. LSU had no answers for Nix’s ground game, as he rushed for 74 yards. The performance, which won Nix co-SEC offensive player of the week honors, came just a week after the junior was benched in the second half of a game vs. Georgia State.

“Tonight was a blast. I came in this week with a different mindset and just to be a competitor,” Nix said. “I just went back to what got me here. I didn’t know how it was going to go, but I wanted to come in here focused and compete like crazy and do whatever it took.”

Auburn’s eighth-ranked run defense will test Georgia’s rushing attack. The Tigers held LSU to only 33 rushing yards in the win last week.

Georgia holds a 61-56-8 advantage over Auburn in the all-time series, including four straight wins. The Bulldogs took down the Tigers at home in a Top-10 matchup last season, 27-6.