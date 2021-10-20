How to Watch Grizzlies Games Online Without Cable 2021

The Memphis Grizzlies look forward to the challenge that the upcoming NBA season has in store for them. Fresh off their first playoff appearance in nearly four years, they are poised to take an additional step into becoming a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference.

In 2021-22, most Grizzlies games will be televised in local markets on Bally Sports Southeast, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports Southeast), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Grizzlies game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Grizzlies Market

This is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports Southeast

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while Bally Sports Southeast (live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Grizzlies game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

If You’re Out of the Grizzlies Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Grizzlies games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Grizzlies games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Grizzlies Season Preview 2021-22

Memphis as a basketball town is excited. They decided to make a few moves to strengthen their team in certain positions, while avoiding any high profile signings that could throw the established chemistry and balance off-kilter.

Grizzlies management are fully aware that they find themselves with one of more exciting young trios in the NBA in Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson, Jr. and Dillon Brooks. Those three players in the equation and there is potential to do some important things in the Western Conference.

Although it would be a stretch to expect them to become contenders right away, they could be one of the teams of the future.

With this long-term objective in mind, the Grizzlies moved Jonas Valanciunas, this year’s 17th pick and the 51st pick on draft night to New Orleans. In exchange, they received Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, and the 10th and 40th picks. This last move saw them pick up the Lakers top pick for next year’s draft.

One of the biggest positives for the Grizzlies could also be its negative. The reason is that Jackson’s performance this season is pending on his recovery from a meniscus injury that kept him out for the majority of last season.

If he is able to come back to the form that he showed back in 2019-20, the Grizzlies could have a top player alongside Morant.

Of course, all eyes are on Morant as he seems to improve with every passing season. If that upward trend does continues, and he is able to improve his jump shot, the sky is the limit as to what Memphis could achieve with him and Jackson… in the future.

It will also have to be seen is how Steven Adams can replace Valanciunas in the post. With the Lithuanian’s departure, Memphis miss out on their top rebounder and scoring threat under the rim.

Adams does bring his toughness to the table but does lack that scoring punch. Also there will be a need to replace the loss of Grayson Allen around the perimeter, could end up being another call for players like Jackson and Desmond Bane to step up their game in that aspect.

In the meantime, the reality of being in the west will see them get knocked down quite a bit. That said, it is quite probable that we see the Grizzlies hover around .500 and get into the play-in tournament once again.