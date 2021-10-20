How to Watch Pistons Games Online Without Cable 2021-22

After finishing with a 20-52 mark last season (15th in the Eastern Conference), the Detroit Pistons are hoping to have a better go at it this year.

In 2021-22, most Pistons games will be televised in local markets on Bally Sports Detroit, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports Detroit), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Pistons game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Pistons Market

This is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports Detroit

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while Bally Sports Detroit (live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

You can sign up right here:

Get DirecTV Stream

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Pistons game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

If You’re Out of the Pistons Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Pistons games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Pistons games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Pistons Season Preview 2021-22

The Pistons finished 2-2 in the preseason despite being without several key players at one point or another. Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Frank Jackson, Saben Lee and Cory Joseph all missed time this preseason. Still, there’s buzz around the team due to No. 1 overall pick Cunningham, who, paired with Killian Hayes and Jerami Grant, gives the team a solid core to build around.

“We are not going to rush Cade back,” head coach Dwane Casey said about his No. 1 pick, per USA TODAY. “When he comes back, it doesn’t mean he is ready to go and you’re just going to throw him out there and see what happens. He is too valuable for us. Whatever it is, we’ll sit down and meet with his team, the medical team, myself and (Pistons general manager) Troy (Weaver) and map out a plan. … The young man has missed a valuable time as far as the speed of the game, the physicality of the game, the sets, the calls. You can sit on the sideline and take notes but until you get out there and actually go through it, it’s tough. We’ll have to map out a plan to build him back into the group and not just throw him out there.”

Cunningham could miss the team’s season opener against the Chicago Bulls, and it remains unclear when he’ll be a full go.

Grant is coming off a career year where he averaged 22.3 points, 4.6 total rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Until everyone is up and rolling health-wise, though, Casey says the focus will be defense.

“Defense, I think, has got to be our calling card until we catch up and get an opportunity to get everyone healthy and get a chance to play together and get our timing,” Casey told NBA.com. “We’ve got to hang our hat on playing hard.”

Here’s a look at Detroit’s offseason moves, as well as its projected starting rotation:

Notable Additions: Cade Cunningham, No. 1 pick in 2021 NBA Draft, Kelly Olynyk, free agency

Notable Exits: Mason Plumlee, trade, Wayne Ellington, free agent

Pistons Projected Starting Lineup: Saben Lee (G) Cade Cunningham/Killian Hayes (G) Josh Jackson (F) Jerami Grant (F) Kelly Olynyk (C)