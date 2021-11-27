How to Watch UTSA vs North Texas Football 2021

The No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (11-0) look to cap a perfect regular season against the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time)

UTSA vs North Texas Football 2021 Preview

While the University of Texas San Antonio remains one of three unbeaten teams in the FBS, it will take a meteoric rise to sneak in to the College Football Playoffs. The Roadrunners haven’t been on the committee’s radar, but the upstart Group of Five squad can at least go 12-0 on Saturday.

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor for the time being trolled the CFP committee for getting the school’s acronym wrong. Chair Gary Barta called it “USTA” instead of UTSA on Nov. 3..

“Control what we can control,” Traylor tweeted.

Your Unranked @UTSAFTBL will be traveling to UTEP this weekend. Control what we can control. Triangle will Travel. #210TriangleOfToughness pic.twitter.com/tq21REaPFg — Jeff Traylor (@CoachTraylor) November 3, 2021

The Roadrunners look to control its path to a 12-0 season for now against the North Texas Mean Green. Last season, the Roadrunners owned the Mean Green at the Alamo Dome.

The Mean Green could avenge last season’s loss, spoil UTSA’s perfect season and obtain a bowl game bid with a six win.

“I know they (UTSA) have a lot to be playing for being undefeated, and looking to go play in the conference championship and compete for one,” Mean Green head coach Seth Littrell sand according to KSAT.com. “We have a lot on the line, too, because one more win gets us bowl eligible and gives us an opportunity to win a bowl game. That’ll only make it more special.”

North Texas comes into the game on a four-game winning streak after a dismal 1-6 start to the season. The Mean Green thumped Florida International 49-7 last time out on Nov. 20.

UNT’s ground game carries the offense led by Deandre Torrey’s 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns. Ayo Adevi, Ikaika Ragsdale, and Isaiah Johnson all averaged 4.4 yards per carry better with 69 or more attempts.

Quarterback Austin Aune doesn’t put big numbers through the air with 1,647 yards passing, nine touchdowns, and a 51.2% completion percentage. Aune chips in on the ground game with 4.4 yards per carry and two touchdowns.

UNT’s defense will need to find a way to stop UTSA’s high-powered offense that averages 38.1 points and 440.1 yards per game. The Roadrunners have both a strong running game and passing attack.

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris has 2,629 yards passing, 23 touchdowns, and a 67% completion rate. Harris also makes plays with his legs. He has 387 yards rushing and four touchdowns this season.

Sincere McCormick leads the UTSA ground game with 1,215 yards and 12 touchdowns.