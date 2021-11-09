How to Watch Illinois vs Jackson State Basketball Live Online

The No. 11 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini will host the Jackson State Tigers at the State Farm Center in the season opener for both teams on November 9.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Jackson State vs Illinois online:

Jackson State vs Illinois Preview

The Illini will be without their big man to start the season, as Kofi Cockburn, preseason Player of the Year in the Big Ten Conference, is serving the first of a three-game suspension for selling team-issued items this summer.

“We are disappointed with the three-game suspension, because there were unprecedented factors and altered timelines related to his decision to ultimately withdraw from the NBA draft,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said, via USA Today.

“Once Kofi had a full understanding of where he stood regarding the draft, he made an educated decision to return to school, work toward his degree and continue improving his game,” Underwood added. “We can’t wait to have him rejoin us on the court.”

With Cockburn out, expect Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo to lead the way for Illinois.

On the other side, Jackson State fell just short of making the NCAA Tournament last year, and after finishing 12-6 overall while also going an impressive 11-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, they’re looking to build off that momentum this season.

Jayveous McKinnis will lead the way for the Tigers this year. Last season, he averaged a double-double, scoring 12.5 points and hauling in 13.2 rebounds and he added 2.1 blocks on top of that. The preseason SWAC Defensive Player of the Year heading into the season, McKinnis accounted for a third of the team’s 36.8 rebounds per game last year, and he has been a leader on both sides of the court.

“He is a warrior on the floor who competes every possession, plays the game with a high motor and an attitude that we want all our guys to have,” Tigers coach Wayne Brent said.

McKinnis will be joined by Jonas James III and Isaiah Williams, along with Tulane transfer Gabe Watson, giving the team plenty of size. Malachi Wideman, a 6-foot-5 Tennessee transfer, is another new player in the mix for Jackson State. Incoming freshmen Joseph Dupree and Coltie Young are also going to be new additions to the team this year.

“We have several 6-6, 6-7, 6-8 guys and they all tough guys,” Brent added. “So I will say the strength of our team would be the toughness of our back line.”

The last time these two teams played was in November of 2008. Illinois won, 78-64, and leads the all-time series, 4-0.