Independent Spirit Awards 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 36th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards are airing Thursday, April 22 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on AMC and IFC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards online for free:

Film Independent Spirit Awards 2021 Preview

SPIRIT AWARDS NOMINATIONS (2021) | Presenters Olivia Wilde, Barry Jenkins & Laverne CoxFilm Independent and special guest presenters Olivia Wilde, Barry Jenkins and Laverne Cox will announce the nominees of the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards. **Only MEMBERS of Film Independent vote for the winner. Join by February 11 to receive award screeners and vote for the winners!** #spiritawards #filmindependent #nominees BECOME A MEMBER OF FILM INDEPENDENT:… 2021-01-26T15:01:01Z

Hosted by Melissa Villasenor, the Independent Spirit Awards are not only honoring film but for the first time, will be recognizing “outstanding achievement in uniqueness of vision, innovation and boldness of vision in TV and streaming as well,” according to the Film Independent blog.

Said Josh Welsh, President Film Independent: “2020 was Hell on Earth. But one glorious lifeline these past months has been the ability to watch so many great films and shows,” said Josh Welsh, president Film Independent, adding, “In an unbelievably challenging year, this year’s Spirit Award nominees inspired us, connected us and have been a source of urgently needed light in the darkness. And even though we’re still stuck at home, let’s come together to celebrate this great work!”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” leads all nominees with seven. The rest of the nominees are as follows:

Best Feature

“First Cow”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“Nomadland”

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Eliza Hittman, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Kelly Reichardt, “First Cow”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best First Feature

“I Carry You With Me”

“The 40 Year Old Version”

“The Sound of Metal”

“Miss Juneteenth”

“Nine Days”

Best Female Lead

Nicole Beharie, “Miss Juneteenth”

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Julia Garner, “The Assistant”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Male Lead

Riz Ahmed, “The Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Rob Morgan, “Bull”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Adarsh Gourav, “The White Tiger”

Best Supporting Female

Alexis Chikaeze, “Miss Juneteenth”

Yeri Han, “Minari”

Valerie Mahaffey, French Exit”

Talia Ryder, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Yuh-jung Youn, “Minari”

Best Supporting Male

Colman Domingo, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Orion Lee, “First Cow”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Glynn Turmann, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Benedict Wong, “Nine Days”

Best Screenplay

“Bad Education”

“Minari”

“The Half of It”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“Promising Young Woman”

Best First Screenplay

Kitty Green, “The Assistant”

Noah Hutton, “Lapsis”

Channing Godfrey Peoples, “Miss Juneteenth”

Andy Siara, “Palm Springs”

James Sweeney, “Straight Up”

Best Cinematography

Jay Keitel, “She Dies Tomorrow”

Shabier Kirchner, “Bull”

Michael Latham, “The Assistant”

Hélène Louvart, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland”

Best Editing

“I Carry You With Me”

“The Invisible Man”

“Residue”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“Nomadland”

Robert Altman Award

“One Night in Miami”

Best Documentary

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

“Time”

“The Mole Agent”

Best International Film

“Bacurau”

“The Disciple”

“Night of the Kings”

“Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Piaget Producers Award

Kara Durrett

Lucas Joaquin

Gerry Kim

Someone to Watch Award

David Midell, “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

Ekwa Msangi, “Farewell Amor”

Annie Silverstein, “Bull”

Truer Than Fiction Award

Cecilia Aldarondo, “Landfall”

Elegance Bratton, “Pier Kids”

Elizabeth Lo, “Stray”

John Cassavetes Awards

“The Killing of Two Lovers”

“La Leyenda Negra”

“Lingua Franca”

“Residue”

“Saint Frances”

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

“Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children”

“City So Real”

“Immigration Nation”

“Love Fraud”

“We’re Here”

Best Scripted Series

“I May Destroy You”

“Little America”

“Small Axe”

“A Teacher”

“Unorthodox”

Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Abby McEnany, “Work in Progress

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, “Never Have I Ever”

Jordan Kristine Seamón, “We Are Who We Are”

Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series

Conphidance, “Little America”

Adam Ali, “Little America”

Nicco Annan, “P-Valley”

Amit Rahav, “Unorthodox”

Harold Torres, “Zero, Zero, Zero”

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

“I May Destroy You”

Ensemble Cast: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Weruche Opia, Stephen Wight

