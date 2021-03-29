How to Watch Indiana vs Arizona Women’s Basketball Online

The third-seeded Arizona Wildcats will meet the fourth-seeded Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament’s Mercado Regional final on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

The game starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Arizona vs Indiana online for free.

Arizona vs Indiana Preview

The Hoosiers (21-5, 16-2 in the Big Ten), in the program’s first Sweet Sixteen, upset the Mercado Region’s top-seeded NC State Wolfpack 73-70 on Saturday.

The Hoosiers shot just 2-of-14 from 3-point range but dominated the turnover battle 17-9, coming up with 10 steals.

Four of those thefts belonged to Nicole Cardaño-Hillary, who added 14 points. Fellow senior guard Ali Patberg scored a team-high 17 points and dished 5 assists, tied for the team lead.

“She makes everybody else around her better,” Indiana head coach Teri Moren said of Patberg, according to the school’s athletics website. “But I think most importantly Ali makes people feel important, really special. When you’re in her presence, she is all about you. She doesn’t get distracted. She wants to get to know someone on a personal level.”

A native of Columbus, IN, Patberg opened her collegiate career with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish before transferring to Indiana, sitting out during the 2017-18 season. Her 14.1 points and 3.7 assists per game this year rank third and second on the team.

“This is a dream to play for Indiana,” Patberg said, according to The Washington Post. “I grew up right down the road. I’m a Hoosier, and this means the world to me. My team, my program, our program — it’s a blessing. It’s a dream come true, and to be here on this stage with my teammates and my coaches, and I can’t even explain how much of a blessing it is and how thankful I am and grateful I am to be a part of this team and this school.”

The Wildcats (19-5, 13-2 in the Pac-12) will also be playing in their first Elite Eight. In their second crack at the Sweet Sixteen, they bested the second-seeded Texas A&M Aggies 74-59 on Saturday.

“I’m just so proud,” Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes said, according to Arizona Desert Swarm. “I knew today would be a really tough game. I thought we were capable of winning. I didn’t know how we were going to show up. We’ve never been here. It’s not that there’s pressure, but we were the underdogs. They’re a really good team, one of the best in the SEC.”

Arizona guard Aari McDonald dropped a game-high 31 points, shooting 12-of-21 from the field and 6-of-12 from 3-point range. She added 5 rebounds and a pair of steals.

The senior’s 19.8 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 steals per game lead the Wildcats.

“Great players show up on the big stage,” Barnes said, per Arizona Desert Swarm. “That’s what she did. We’re peaking at the right time as a team. She is letting the game come to her.”

