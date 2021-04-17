How to Watch Indiana vs Penn State Soccer Online

The top two teams in Big Ten men’s soccer meet for the conference tournament title on Saturday, when No. 1 Indiana faces No. 2 Penn State in Bloomington, Indiana.

The game starts at 5 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Indiana vs Penn State online for free:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Indiana vs Penn State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” The Big Ten Network is in the “Choice” and above bundles, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want for your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Indiana vs Penn State live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Indiana vs Penn State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Indiana vs Penn State Big Ten Soccer Championship Preview

The third-ranked overall Indiana Hoosiers (9-1-0) host the 14th ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1-1) in the men’s soccer Big Ten Tournament championship game on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana.

The matchup pits the conference’s top two teams in the Big Ten Tournament final for the first time since 2009 and it will be the seventh time that Indiana and Penn State meet with the conference tournament title up for grabs.

The Big Ten’s top-ranked team, Indiana, advanced to their fourth consecutive conference tournament final with a 2-0 win over fourth-seeded Maryland in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Indiana sophomore forward Victor Bezerra broke a scoreless tie in the 47th minute with the go-ahead goal and then added another in the 56th minute. The goals were Bezerra’s 9th and 10th of the season and 17th and 18th of his IU career.

Hoosiers sophomore goalie Roman Celentano made three saves in the second half en route to his 8th shutout of the season (16th of his IU career).

Indiana is 10-0-5 in the last five Big Ten Conference Tournament games, last losing in the conference tournament final to Maryland in 2014.

Penn State will arrive for Saturday’s match fresh off a 4-1 win over Michigan in the Big Ten semifinals on Wednesday, which advanced them to their first conference championship game since 2011.

The Nittany Lions scored a season-high four goals in their first win over Michigan since 2014. Junior transfer Danny Bloyou got them on the board with a goal in the seventh minute, freshman Peter Mangione scored on a penalty kick in the 18th minute, redshirt senior Pierre Reedy tallied a goal in the 63rd minute and sophomore Liam Butts capped the scoring with a goal in the 88th minute.

“I’m really proud of our team today – fantastic win,” said Penn State head coach Jeff Cook. “I think at the end of the day we deserved it because of our threat offensively. It was a really challenging game, and I think with a 4-1 scoreline you can have a misimpression that it was easy, but it was far from that, Michigan gave us a great test. We had to play the full match to come out with an important win. I’m just so excited to have a chance to play for the Big Ten Tournament Championship on Saturday, wherever that game is.”

Penn State goalie Khris Shakes made two saves in the win to improve to 7-0-1 on the season.

Saturday’s game will be played without fans, per Indiana University Athletics’ COVID-19 restrictions.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.