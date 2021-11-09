Indiana vs EMU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Eastern Michigan Eagles head to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall to face the Indiana Hoosiers in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday, November 9.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Eastern Michigan vs Indiana online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternate channels (overflow channels for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Eastern Michigan vs Indiana live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Eastern Michigan vs Indiana live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with BTN, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Eastern Michigan vs Indiana live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Eastern Michigan vs Indiana live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Eastern Michigan vs Indiana Preview

The Eagles finished 6-12 last season (3-11 Mid-American Conference), and like Indiana, they have a new leader heading into the season.

“Eastern Michigan is a special place for me and my family,” EMU first-year coach Stan Heath, who originally hails from Michigan, said this week. “I look forward to working with our student-athletes and implementing a style and systems that excite our students, community and alumni. Our goal is to win Mid-American Conference championships and be a perennial NCAA team.”

The Eagles scored 70.4 points a game and allowed 75.7 last season, shooting 41.6% from the floor. The team will be led by returning captains Bryce McBride and Darion Spottsville, and there are also some key new arrivals from the transfer portal, including senior Monty Scott and freshmen Noah Farrakhan and Luka Savicevic.

As for Indiana, this game kicks off the Mike Woodson era. Woodson played for Indiana under former coach Bobby Knight, and he’s looking to lead the Hoosiers back to their first March Madness appearance in over five years. He’ll have a solid core of young players to work with in his first season, too.

Trayce Jackson-Davis will lead the way again, and Indiana has also added four new players courtesy of the transfer portal who should be solid contributors this season: Xavier Johnson (Pitt), Miller Kopp (Northwestern), Parker Stewart (UT Martin) and Michael Durr ( South Florida). Johnson is the most intriguing of the bunch, as he’ll be taking over the point guard position with two years of eligibility remaining.

Kopp says the team’s new head coach is a primary reason he transferred to IU.

“One of the reasons I came here is to be pushed to be more than just a shooter and you know challenge defensively and be a better rebounder especially at my size,” Kopp said. “So just every day in practice Coach Woody and all the assistants have been on me about guarding and defending and rebounding and you know shots are going to go in some are going to go in some won’t but at the end of the day you know they want me to shoot the ball when I’m open but improve on guarding every possession and rebound the ball.”

Indiana finished with a 12-15 overall mark last year (7-12 Big Ten) and averaged 68.7 points a game on offense while allowing 69.4 points a game on defense, so both teams should be fairly evenly matched.