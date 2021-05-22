Indy 500 Qualifying Live Stream: How to Watch Online

There will be 35 cars competing for 33 spots in the Indianapolis 500, with the qualifying taking place on Saturday and Sunday, May 22-23.

Day 1 (Saturday) of qualifying will be televised on NBC (2 – 3 p.m. ET) and NBC Sports Network (3 – 6 p.m. ET). Then on Day 2 (Sunday), Last Chance Qualifying (1 – 2:30 p.m. ET) will be on NBC Sports Network, and Fast Nine Qualifying (2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET) will be on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, you can also watch qualifying on Peacock TV if you have that, or here are some other ways you can watch a live stream of qualifying AND the race itself (May 30, NBC) next weekend:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), NBC Sports Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Indy 500 qualifying live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) and NBC Sports Network are included in every package, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Indy 500 qualifying live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” channel bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Indy 500 qualifying live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), NBC Sports Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Indy 500 qualifying live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Indy 500 Qualifying 2021 Preview

After a full week of practice, cars qualified for this race square off Saturday, with the ultimate goal of finishing in the top 33. “We’re just really focused on traffic running right now,” driver Pato O’Ward said. “Trying to find the best that we can for the race. We all know that we need a good qualifying car, but we need an ever better race car to be able to win this race.”

“The car was really good to start with,” Felix Rosenqvist, O’Ward’s teammate at AMSP, added. “That’s the main thing here: When you come here, you just want to roll out with a good balance, and I think all three of us (on the team) had a good starting package. That’s what we’ve been working on. I was pretty happy yesterday. We made a few changes, and I think we found the right direction to where I wanted to go.”

Drivers in the race have gotten four days of practice in (Tuesday through Friday) before Saturday’s qualifier, which will be four laps around the 2.5-mile oval track. Drivers finishing 31st or worse will vie for the final three race positions, with the cars finishing in 34th and 35th place missing out on the Indianapolis 500 next weekend.

Here’s a look at the competing drivers slated to appear in the qualifying round:

JR Hildebrand, AJ Foyt Enterprises, Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, Chevrolet

Dalton Kellett, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Chevrolet

Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet

Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing, Honda

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda

Charlie Kimball, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Chevrolet

Will Power, Team Penske, Chevrolet

Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Chevrolet

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda

Simona De Silvestro, Paretta Autosport, Chevrolet

Ed Jones, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan, Honda

Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet

Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske, Chevrolet

Sage Karam, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, Chevrolet

Stefan Wilson, Andretti Autosport, Honda

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian, Honda

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport, Honda

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport, Honda

James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport, Honda

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda

Santino Ferrucci, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda

Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet

Tony Kanaan, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda

Pietro Fittipaldi, Dale Coyne Racing/RWR, Honda

Max Chilton, Carlin, Chevrolet

Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing, Honda

RC Enerson, Top Gun Racing, Chevrolet

Juan Pablo Montoya, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet

Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta-Haupert with Marco & Curb-Agajanian, Honda

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.