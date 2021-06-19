Inoue vs Dasmarinas Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Naoya Inoue will put his IBF and WBA (Super) bantamweight titles on the line on Saturday night when he boxes Michael Dasmarinas at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

In the United States, the undercard (7:25 p.m. ET start time) will be exclusively on ESPN+, while the main card (10 p.m. ET) will be on both ESPN+ and ESPN.

Here are all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Inoue vs Dasmarinas:

Inoue vs Dasmarinas Preview

Inoue, who held the WBC light flyweight title in 2014 and the WBO junior bantamweight title from 2014 to 2018, has been the IBF bantamweight champ since May 2019, when he stopped Emmanuel Rodriguez in the second round in Scotland.

He added the WBA (Super) bantamweight strap in his next bout, besting Nonito Donaire via unanimous decision in Japan. His last time out, in his first fight in the United States, Inoue secured a seventh-round knockout of Australia’s Jason Moloney in an empty MGM Grand Garden Arena to retain both titles.

“I haven’t fought in front of a crowd since the Nonito Donaire fight [on Nov. 7, 2019], so I am excited about that and excited to put on a show,” the 28-year-old Japanese recently told Yahoo Sports.

At a press conference on Thursday, Inoue declared he’s gunning for the division’s undisputed crown.

“Basically, [becoming undisputed champion] means I’m the best in that weight class, the bantamweight division,” Inoue said, according to Fightnews.com. “To prove that, that’s why I’m going after all four belts.”

He added: “I feel the expectations, and I want to answer those expectations, and I want to have a performance Saturday night to answer to those expectations.”

Top Rank matchmaker Bruce Trampler said Inoue’s “puncher’s mentality” makes him a standout fighter.

“Inoue wants to hurt you,” Trampler told Yahoo Sports. “He wants to rip you up downstairs and then when your hands come down and your chin is exposed, he goes upstairs. He gets it.

“It’s not something that I think can be taught. I wouldn’t say he’s a natural body puncher, because nobody is, but he’s an instinctive body puncher. That’s what makes him so good and you don’t see that much any more.”

Dasmarinas, a heavy underdog, hasn’t lost since he dropped a split decision to Lwandile Sityatha in December 2014.

“I did everything I am supposed to do in training, and I am prepared, and I will do whatever it takes to give a good fight to Naoya Inoue,” Dasmarinas said, per Fightnews.com.

The 28-year-old Filipino claimed the opportunity to fight for Inoue’s titles by besting Kenny Demecillo via unanimous decision in an IBF title eliminator back in March 2019.

“It was a long, hard wait [after winning the IBF title eliminator in March 2019], but patience and perseverance allowed me to get here,” Dasmarinas said, per Fightnews.com. “I am thankful to everyone that I’ve been given the chance to fight a great fighter in Naoya Inoue.”

