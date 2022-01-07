Iowa vs Minnesota Wrestling Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The top-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling squad will host the 14th ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday over at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. For the home side, this will be their Big 12 opener.

The dual (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Minnesota vs Iowa online:

Minnesota vs Iowa Wrestling 2022 Preview

For the Hawkeyes, this weekend is quite the intense kickoff to the Big 12 portion of their present campaign. The Hawkeyes are looking to continue their astounding streak of 23 consecutive conference openers.

Their last loss to start conference competition dates back to the 1997-98 season when they lost to Penn State 25-17.

More importantly, they are looking to maintain their supremacy in college wrestling as they look to maintain the top spot in the country for a 28th consecutive week en route to potentially winning their 25th national championship. This current streak is the longest since the Hawkeyes had 38 straight since from 2008-2012.

For any visitor, coming into Carver-Hawkeye Arena is a very difficult task. Since moving to this venue back in 2006, the wrestling team only lost on 12 occasions. A win against Minnesota would have them equal the longest streak of Big Ten consecutive duals since 2014-17 where they came out on top on 24 straight occasions.

This is the 107th time that these two teams face off. The Hawkeyes lead the series 77-28-1 and won the last seven meetings, including three straight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa has outscored the Gophers, 103-19, in the last three meetings in Iowa City. Iowa is 37-16 all-time against the Gophers in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes won the most recent meeting, 35-4, on Jan. 22, 2021, in Minneapolis. Minnesota’s last win in the series was a 19-15 victory in Iowa City on Jan. 25, 2014. Iowa head coach Tom Brands is 15-4 all-time against the Gophers.

For Minnesota, they are looking to continue their momentum after having some very successful performances in the last weekend’s Southern Scuffle over in Chattanooga.

The big winner for the Gophers in that event was 125-pounder Patrick McKee as he was the lone winner amongst six finalists that the team had.

Odds are that McKee will be one of the marquee matchups of this meet as he will once again see Drake Ayala. These two faced off in Chattanooga last weekend in the semifinals and McKee came out on top 6-5.

In total, Minnesota ended up with a fourth-place finish as they tallied a grand total of 85.5 points. All of this comes after successful runs in the UNI Openwhere McKee also won in his category as did Jake Bergeland (141), Brayton Lee (157) and Michial Fay (197).