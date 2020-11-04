Live Iowa Election Results & Map: Follow the 2020 Presidential Race

Iowa voters have cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election and the results are being tabulated. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to be neck-and-neck in Iowa in the final days of the campaign but a poll released on October 31 suggested the race had tilted in Trump’s favor.

Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins, Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen, Alliance party candidate Roque De La Fuente, and Independent candidates Brock Pierce and Kanye West were also on the ballot in Iowa.

The polls were open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. as the candidates competed for the Hawkeye state’s 6 electoral votes.

Early voting has been the name of the game in the 2020 election amid concerns about the coronavirus and Iowa was no exception. More than 920,000 people had returned absentee ballots as of October 31, Iowa Starting Line reported. That’s nearly half of the state’s voting population. According to the Iowa Secretary of State website, more than 2.2 million Iowans were registered to vote.

As long as an absentee ballot was postmarked by November 2, Iowa state election officials will accept it until noon on Monday, November 9. Absentee ballots received after that day will not count in the final results.

In addition to the presidential race, Iowans were selecting 4 representatives to send to Congress. 2 of the 4 incumbents were not up for re-election; longtime Rep. Dave Loebsack decided to retire at the end of this term and Rep. Steve King lost a primary challenge against current state senator Randy Feenstra.

In the 1st congressional district, Rep. Abby Finkenauer sought a second term against Republican challenger Ashley Hinson. In the 2nd district, Democratic former teacher Rita Hart competed against Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a doctor. In the 3rd district, Rep. Cynthia Axne faced Republican David Young. And in the 4th district, Feenstra was up against Democrat J.D. Scholten.

The race between Senator Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield made national headlines ahead of Election Day for its competitiveness. Iowa’s other sitting senator, Chuck Grassley, was not up for re-election until 2022. Results for the Senate race can be viewed in the widget below, which updates in real-time. Hovering over each county will show localized results.

A Late Poll Suggested Trump Had Pulled Ahead of Biden in Iowa in the Final Days of the Race

The race in Iowa looked to be very close between Trump and Biden leading up to Election Day. An average of recent polls compiled by RealClearPolitics suggested the contest was a toss-up.

But a new poll released on October 31 shook up expectations about which direction Iowa was leaning. The poll, conducted by Selzer & Company and published by the Des Moines Register, showed Trump ahead by 7 percentage points over Biden, 48 to 41. Five percent of those surveyed told pollsters they knew who they were voting for but did not wish to reveal their choices. FiveThirtyEight gives Selzer & Co an A+ grade for how it completes its polls.

Selzer was also the only poll that accurately predicted a Trump surge over Hillary Clinton in 2016, according to the New York Times. The company had Trump leading by 7 points and he ultimately defeated Clinton by 9 points in Iowa.

Iowa Selected Obama Twice Before Supporting Trump by a Wide Margin in 2016

Trump won Iowa in 2016 by 9 percentage points and hoped for a repeat of that performance. But Iowa has been known to swing between the two parties in recent years.

Iowa supported President Barack Obama by wide margins in both of his elections. According to 270toWin, Obama won by nearly 10 percentage points in 2008 and by about 6 in 2012. President George W. Bush captured Iowa by a thin margin in 2004. But he narrowly lost the Hawkeye State in 2000 to Al Gore. In both 2000 and 2004, the difference was less than a percentage point.

