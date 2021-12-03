Iowa vs Purdue Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The undefeated Iowa Hawkeyes (7-0) head to Mackey Arena to face the No. 1 ranked Purdue Boilermakers (7-0) on Friday, December 3.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Iowa vs Purdue online:

Iowa vs Purdue Preview

This will be the Big Ten opener for both teams, and something’s gotta give. Iowa is fresh from eking out a 75-74 win over Virginia on November 29. Guard Jordan Bohannon led all scorers with 20 points, Keegan Murray added 18 points and a team-high nine boards and Joe Toussaint added 10 points in a win that came right down to the final seconds.

“You’re on the road, you’re playing one of the best teams in the country, a packed house, and at some point, there is going to be some adversity,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffrey said after the win, per 247 Sports. “We overcame adversity a number of different times. We got contributions from a lot of different people and won a hard-fought game. It was a very physical, hard-fought game, and you’re proud of your guys when they come out with a win in those situations.”

The Hawkeyes played well, shooting 52.6% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc, but they saw their 21-point first half lead dwindle gradually in the second half. A last-minute basket by Toussaint and a last-second block by Patrick McCaffrey gave Iowa the win. Things won’t get any easier this week, with a new No. 1 on the slate.

On the other side, the Boilermakers are coming off a 93-65 win over Florida State on November 30. Guard Jaden Ivey led Purdue in scoring, netting 18 points, and he was one of five players scoring in double figures for the Boilermakers. Brandon Newman (13 points) Isaiah Thompson (12 points), Zach Edey (12 points) and Sasha Stefanovic (11 points) all contributed in a solid offensive performance for Purdue.

“I thought our ability to make some shots and then blend in some post-ups was big,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said, per the Charlotte Observer. “Any time we can have that complement of good decision-making, making 3s and using our size, we’re going to put people in some binds.”

“I think it just comes from all the hard work we put in in practice and buying in to what the coaches tell us,” Ivey added. “Then when the game comes, it’s executing perfectly. I think if we do that we can be a really good team. We already are.”

A Duke loss courtesy of Ohio State has left the Boilermakers the nation’s new No.1, and this will be their first game as the nation’s top team. Iowa won last year’s meeting, 70-55.