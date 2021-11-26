How to Watch Iowa vs Nebraska Football Online

The No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2) head to Memorial Stadium to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8) for their annual rivalry game between state neighbors on Friday afternoon.

The game (1:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Iowa vs Nebraska online:

Iowa vs Nebraska Football 2021 Preview

The Hawkeyes are coming off a 33-23 win over Illinois on November 20. Quarterback Alex Padilla completed six of 17 passes for 83 yards and an interception in the win, while running back Tyler Goodson carried the offense, rushing for 132 yards on 27 carries. The defense also played well in the victory, forcing two turnovers and holding the Illini to just 64 yards on the ground.

“This was a good way for our seniors to finish out their career here in Kinnick Stadium. That was special for them to get the victory. Hate to have it go any other way,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said after the win.

“We find a way to win,” Ferentz added. “And that’s still what the game is about. You can talk about style points, and that’s important at some point maybe. But to me, it’s about trying to find a way to be successful whatever the given situations are. And in football, it’s hard to predict what that’s going to be.”

On the other side, Nebraska is coming off a 35-28 loss to Wisconsin on November 20. The Huskers put on an impressive showing against a very formidable Wisconsin defense, netting 452 total yards, and they almost pulled off the upset.

“We played a really good football team tonight,” Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said after the loss. “Wisconsin is good in all three phases. You can’t start a game with a kick return. You know that there’s seven points right there and we lost by seven. They’re good in the run game, but we gave up too many big plays in the run game just missed tackles. I thought we shot ourselves in the foot on a couple offensive drives with penalties. It’s happened too much. We need to get it fixed. We’re gonna get it fixed. We keep putting ourselves in position against really good teams. Got to get it done.”

Huskers QB Adrian Martinez has been ruled out after suffering a shoulder injury against the Badgers. Martinez played through it, but he won’t be able to go on a short week.

“He has a shoulder injury that he’ll have to get addressed after the season,” Frost told the media. “Feel terrible for him but appreciate him and we’ll be without him on Friday.”

With Martinez out, it will be freshman Logan Smothers under center for the Cornhuskers.

The Hawkeyes are averaging 25.5 points a game on offense, and they’re allowing 16.9 points a game on defense. The Huskers are scoring 28.5 points a game offensively, while surrendering 22.2 points a game on defense.