Iowa vs Purdue Wrestling Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Iowa hosts Purdue on Sunday at Carver- Hawkeye Arena as the Hawkeyes look to maintain their dominance at home. Meanwhile the 15th ranked Boilermakers look to build off their win over Nebraska.

Purdue vs Iowa Wrestling 2022 Preview

Iowa will most likely end up being number one in the land for one more week after defeating Minnesota 22-10 on Friday. The Hawkeyes won seven of the 10 matches in their last dual and will look to continue their dominance in college wrestling.

In their last meeting, the Hawkeyes were able to win in a convincing manner 31-18 over at Holloway Gymnasium back in February.

With their last win Iowa reached 25 duals without losing, in the process, they also extended their dominance in the Big 10 to 24 consecutive duals. This is their longest streak since 2017.

Purdue come into this dual after having scraped out a significant upset against Nebraska 18-15 over in Lincoln. The Boilermakers started their Big Ten participation. For them, it was their first win against the Cornhuskers since 1985.

The Boilermakers won five of the 10 matches, with back-to-back tremendous upsets at 174 and 184 pounds. Sophomore Gerrit Nijenhuis earned the biggest win of his young career, taking out third-ranked Mikey Labriola 6-4, and senior Max Lyon followed with a 7-2 decision over 10th-ranked Taylor Venz.

More important for Purdue, their losses were limited at 157, 165 and 197; all this making a huge difference in the overall outcome of the dual.

Now it will be up to Tony Ersland’s side to end Iowa’s 21-dual winning streak over at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It will be quite the task as in 50 duals, the Boilermakers were on the wrong side of a 43-4-3 series record.