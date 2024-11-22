IShowSpeed Sets Date for Jake Paul Fight: ‘I Can Beat Him’

American YouTube star and live streamer IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., is going after Jake Paul.

The 19-year-old social media sensation, who, like Paul, also hails from Ohio, declared their fight will happen in 2025.

“I will fight Jake Paul in an upcoming … in 2025,” IShowSpeed said in a recent live stream. “It will probably be like a freaking … I feel like I can beat Jake Paul though. I feel like I can beat Jake Paul. We will fight.”

Clip of Speed confirming it:

IShowSpeed has the second highest number of average viewers among the most popular streamers across several platforms behind KaiCenat, according to Statistica.com. He currently has 33.3 million subscribers on YouTube, 27 million followers on Instagram and 35.8 million followers on TikTok.

IShowSpeed has already surpassed global music icon Taylor Swift on TikTok following. Swift, the girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce, has 32.8 million followers on TikTok as of this writing.

Despite IShowSpeed’s bold claim, it remains to be seen if Paul is interested in fighting him.

The 6-foot-1 Paul has a significant height and weight advantage over his fellow social media star. IShowSpeed only stands around 5’8″, which is two inches shorter than Mike Tyson.

A quick Google search reveals IShowSpeed has a $10 million net worth, which is only half of Tyson’s estimated payday from fighting Paul.

Jake Paul Offered Titles Shots After Dominant Win Against Mike Tyson

Aside from IShowSpeed, boxing champions are lining up to offer Paul a legitimate title shot following the massive success in gate receipts and viewership of the Paul-Tyson fight.

Artur Beterbiev, the undisputed light heavyweight champion, was the first to call him out and doubled down when Paul vaguely replied to his serious offer.

“After four years, it’s time to have serious challenges. Didn’t notice your acceptance or rejection. So what are we gonna do?” Beterviev said to Paul on X.

Just seen this….top 5 pound for pound fighter in the world calling me out. Hahahahahaha. 4 years in and I run this sport https://t.co/KsgajMVzvX — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 17, 2024

Paul is more interested in taking up IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois’ offer but told him to “Get in line.”

Dubois, who won the heavyweight title after his dominant victory over Anthony Joshua in September, directly messaged Paul to get him as his opponent for his first title defense.

“Hi Jake, good business on the weekend, but how would you feel fighting for the legitimate heavyweight championship of the world this is Daniel Dubois calling you out. Let’s get it on,” Dubois wrote.

Paul used the moment to take a shot at Beterbiev, who has been calling him out since January 2023.

“Man [has] been boxing for 12 years, has over 100 fights between amateur and pro and fought on my undercard. Hahaha! But [expletive] it! I’m going to have [my business manager] Nakisa [Bidarian] talk to Frankie Warren and get you in line for the throne. Unlike Artur, at least you have a few thousand fans,” Paul wrote, along with the leaked direct message of Dubois to him.

UFC Champ Defends Jake Paul From Critics

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones defended Jake Paul from the criticisms of failing to knock out Tyson in the latter rounds of their November 15 fight.

“I don’t think Jake gave [Tyson] mercy,” said Jones, who watched the fight on Netflix. “I think Jake played it smart. That was what it was.”

Paul explained during his post-fight interview why he did not go for the knockout.

“I just have so much respect for him and that war thing between us after he slapped me, I wanted to be aggressive, take him down and knock him out,” Paul said. But that kind of went away as the rounds went on.

“I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn’t want to hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt.”