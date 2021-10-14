Islanders vs Hurricanes Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The New York Islanders open the season with a formidable Carolina Hurricanes team at the outset of a 13-game road trip.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on MSG+ for those who live in the Islanders market, and Bally Sports South for those who live in the Hurricanes market. It will also stream live on ESPN+ for everyone out of market in the United States.

Here's a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Islanders vs Hurricanes in the US, which your options depending on where you live:

Islanders vs Hurricanes Preview

The Islanders and Hurricanes need this opener as potential front runners for the Metropolitan Division.

New York brought back a lot of its roster from a second-straight conference finals appearance and added veteran players in Zach Parise and Zdeno Chara. The Islanders also have leading scorer Mathew Barzal back along with left wing Anders Lee coming back from injury.

Though it’s the first of 13 road games, Islanders head coach Barry Trotz isn’t concerned. Carolina went 20-3-5 at home last season, and the Islanders weren’t great on the road — a 11-13-4 record in the 56-game season.

“Going on the road will actually be a good thing for us,” Trotz said per NewYorkIslanders.com’s Sasha Kandrach. “We’ve been at home for quite a while. An early road trip is always good, and it will be good for this group. It’s a good challenge. I look at the first two teams that we’re playing; we’ve got Carolina and Florida. Those will be good benchmark-type of games. Should engage us real quickly. Hopefully, we’ll have some success. We’re very capable of it.”

A new-look Carolina squad just wants to see another team besides themselves after training camp and preseason.

“I think everybody is,” Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour told the media on Wednesday per Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer. “I think we’re all practiced out, so to speak. Guys want to play.”

Carolina and New York haven’t met since the 2019-2020 season due to the division reorganization last season amid COVID-19. The Islanders wouldn’t recognize the Hurricanes either way though.

The Hurricanes made changes in goal with Frederik Andersen and Anitti Raanta coming aboard. Carolina also brought in new defensemen such as Ian Cole, Tony DeAngelo, Brendan Smith, and Ethan Bear. Offensive additions included centers Derek Stepan and Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who notably came over from the Stanley Cup runner-up Montreal Canadiens.

“I’ve still got some questions about the whole group because I’m not 100 percent about how the lines are going to go; I’m not sure how the combinations are going to work,” Brind’ Amour said per Alexander. “We haven’t had a chance to really see it go. You probably need to be excited, as a coach, but you’re always a little apprehensive.”

Carolina will get its first look at Andersen in goal for regular season action per Hurricanes.com’s Walt Ruff. Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov has a nagging injury that he’s “tending to” as the team had him listed as “doubtful” for Thursday’s game per Kandrach.