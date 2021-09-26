Islanders vs Rangers Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Following a second-straight trip to the conference finals, the New York Islanders begin their 2021-22 NHL campaign with a preseason matchup against the cross-town Rangers on Sunday night.

In the United States, the game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on MSG (in local markets; Rangers broadcast) and MSG+ (in local markets; Islanders broadcast), and it will also stream live on ESPN+ for all out-of-market US viewers.

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Islanders vs Rangers online, with the options depending on whether or not the game is in your market:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If the Game is in Your Market

You can watch a live stream of MSG (live in local markets), MSG+ (local markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Islanders vs Rangers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” MSG (live in local markets) and MSG+ (local markets) are included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Islanders vs Rangers live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

If the Game is Out of Your Market

If you live in the United States but aren’t in the Islanders or Rangers markets, you can watch the game live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ has replaced NHL.TV this year, meaning it will have every out-of-market NHL game during the regular season (and some during the preseason). It also includes at least one exclusive (available in all markets, not televised anywhere else) NHL game per week, as well as other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the Islanders vs Rangers live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Islanders vs Rangers Preview

PREVIEW