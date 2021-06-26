Italy vs Austria 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Italy faces Austria in the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London. If you live in the US, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the match.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Italy vs Austria and every other Euro 2020 match (which will all be televised on ESPN or ABC) online:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Italy vs Austria live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3) can be watched for free this way if you’re logged into a participating Internet Service Provider, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log-in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 (which will simulcast the ABC matches) are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN and ESPN3, and you can get your first month (which will cover the remainder of Euro 2020) for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Italy vs Austria live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3) can be watched for free this way if you’re logged into a participating Internet Service Provider, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log-in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month (which will cover the remainder of Euro 2020) for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Italy vs Austria live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC (live in most markets) are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Italy vs Austria live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3) can be watched for free this way if you’re logged into a participating Internet Service Provider, but if you don’t have that, you can use your AT&T TV credentials to log-in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Italy vs Austria live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3) can be watched for free this way if you’re logged into a participating Internet Service Provider, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log-in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Italy vs Austria Preview

Italy was one of the most impressive teams to emerge from the group stage at Euro 2020, becoming the first squad in history to win all three group matches without conceding a single goal. Italy bested Turkey and Switzerland 3-0 before edging Wales 1-0.

Austira picked up six points to advance from their group, knocking off Ukraine and North Macedoina. It’s the first time in three tries that Austria has advanced past the group stage at the Euros.

“The team has achieved something spectacular,” Austria coach Franco Foda said. “We are in the round of 16 and now we want to do everything we can to take the next step and reach the quarter-finals in Munich. We are full of confidence and focus on Italy. Italy have been the team that have impressed me the most. They attack well, their positioning is good and they are also strong in transition. Even in the third match they looked strong despite making a lot of changes. They are a dangerous squad.”

Italy might be the favorite, but they know that Austria present a challenge with their physicality and ability to run.

“We have watched some of Austria’s matches,” Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne said. “From what we’ve seen, they are a very physical team who can run and press the entire match. But we won’t let ourselves be influenced by them; we’ll play our football. All we need to do is stay calm and prepare for this match like all the others in order to go out and play a great game.”

Italy coach Roberto Mancini echoed that sentiment.

“Austria have quality, they are aggressive” he said .”We will need to play a great match. It is the part of the competition where you can’t afford to make a mistake, that’s the beauty of these tournaments. You have to win by force; you can’t do anything else.”

The winner of this match will face Portugal or Belgium in the quarterfinals.

Predicted line-ups (per UEFA.com)

• Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne

• Doubtful: Florenzi (calf), Chiellini (thigh)

• Misses next match if booked: Pessina

• Austria: Bachmann; Lainer, Dragović, Hinteregger, Alaba; Laimer, Grillitsch, X. Schlager; Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Arnautović

• Out: Lazaro (thigh)

• Misses next match if booked: Alaba, Bachmann, Lainer

