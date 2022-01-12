Ivory Coast vs Equatorial Guinea Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast debut in the African Cup of Nations on Wednesday when they face off over at Japoma Stadium in a Group E clash. These two teams are facing off for only the second time in their respective histories.

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast 2022 Preview

For Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast, their debut will be even more important knowing that the winner would be the early leader in Group E. This all after Sierra Leone and Algeria ended up in a scoreless draw on Tuesday.

Although their head-to-head is limited to two matches, the last met back in 2012 where the Elephants won 3-0. In that edition Ivory Coast reached the final before losing to Zambia.

This match will test a squad that shows solidity on defense facing a side in Ivory Coast that has lots of offensive options and variations that can cause any team problems in this tournament.

For the Nzalan Nacional, this is their return to this competition after not qualifying in the last two editions of this competition. Even more relevant, this team comes into this tournament unbeaten in their last five, with three clean sheets in the process.

For Ivory Coast, they come with a team on paper that is amongst the strongest in this competition. With offensive players like Nicolas Pepe, Sebastien Haller and defenders like Eric Bailly, Frank Kessie and Serge Aurier, this side could be one of the dark horses of the tournament.

The major question mark is Bailly’s health as he left his last game for Manchester United with a knock. All signs do point to him being available for this match.

The advantage coming in is that they already saw how everyone else performed and know that they have the potential to make a big statement with a solid showing.

Equatorial Guinea probable lineup:

Jesús Owono; Javier Akapo, Saúl Coco, Esteban Obiang, Basilio Ndong; Federico Bikoro, Pablo Ganet; Emilio Nsue, Jose Machín, Josete Miranda; Oscar Siafa

Ivory Coast possible probable lineup:

Sylvain Gbohouo; Odilon Kossounou, Willy Boly, Eric Bailly; Frank Kessie, Maxwel Cornet, Serge Aurier, Jean Michael Seri; Max Gradel, Sebastien Haller, Nicolas Pepe