Jacksonville vs Bellarmine Live Stream: How to Watch ASUN Championship Online

Jacksonville (21-9) and Bellarmine (19-13) collide for the Atlantic Sun Conference championship on Tuesday, March 5.

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Jacksonville vs Bellarmine online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Jacksonville vs Bellarmine live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Jacksonville vs Bellarmine live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Jacksonville vs Bellarmine live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package, which you can include with your free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Jacksonville vs Bellarmine live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

Jacksonville vs Bellarmine Basketball Preview

The Jacksonville Dolphins and Bellarmine Knights battle for a spot in the NCAA tournament on Tuesday.

Jacksonville seeks its sixth appearance in the NCAA tournament and its first since 1986. The Dolphins are having their best season in terms of winning percentage since 1972-1973. That squad notably made the NCAA tournament but lost in the first round.

Bellarmine, only in its second season of Division I basketball, seeks its first NCAA tournament bid in essence. The Knights can’t actually play in the tournament due to NCAA reclassification rules because the program moved up from Division II in 2019.

The Knights have seen quick success as a Division I program with a 33-21 mark in two seasons. The program dominated at the Division II level previously with a national title, four trips to the Elite Eight, five conference tournament titles, and six regular season conference titles since 2011.

Bellarmine beat Florida Gulf Coast 81-68 on March 3 to open ASUN tournament play. The Knights then edged Liberty 53-50 on March 5.

“That was an epic college basketball game,” Knights head coach Scott Davenport said about the Liberty win via WDRB’s Eric Crawfod. “I’m not saying it was a thing of beauty. But in terms of playing the game from a respect level, It was incredible.”

Jacksonville opened with a 79-69 win over Central Arkansas in the ASUN quarterfinals on March 3. The Dolphins then squeaked past Jacksonville State 54-51 in the semifinals on March 5.

Bellarmine and Jacksonville met once during the regular season with the Knights prevailing 76-73 in overtime on Jan. 22. Knights guard Dylan Penn led the way with 29 points, and Dolphins guard Kevion Nolan led his team with 21 points.





Play



MBB | Bellarmine Defeats Jacksonville in Overtime Dylan Penn: 29 pts, 5 ast CJ Fleming: 25 pts, 9-21 fg, 9-9 ft Alec Pfriem: 7 pts, 4 rbd, 3 ast Curt Hopf: 7 pts, 5 rbd Juston Betz: 4 pts, 7 rbd 2022-01-23T02:47:56Z

Nolan leads the Dolphins in scoring for the season with 14.2 points per game. He also averages 3.7 rebounds, four assists, and 1.5 steals per contest.

Bryce Workman also scores double figures for the Dolphins with 10 points per contest. He also grabs 5.6 rebounds per night.

Penn leads the Knights in scoring with 16.5 points per game. C.J. Fleming also sparks the Knights offense with 15.2 points per game.

“We can’t play in the tournament, but we can still play for a league championship and an NIT bid,” Penn said per Crawford. “That’s something we can’t control. But we can control our effort, our energy, going into this game on Tuesday. And that’s what we’re looking forward to. You know, we just transitioned from Division II to Division I. And as coach says, this isn’t normal. A lot of teams don’t make this transition the way we have. So we really want to go out there and compete and show everybody we belong at this level.”