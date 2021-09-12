How to Watch Jaguars vs Texans Game Online Without Cable

The Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars face off at NRG Stadium Sunday, September 12.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Jaguars vs Texans online, with the options depending on where you live:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If the Game is in Your Market

Note: You can check here to see if the game will be televised in your area

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Jaguars vs Texans live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Jaguars vs Texans live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Jaguars vs Texans live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Jaguars vs Texans live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Jaguars vs Texans live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

If the Game is out of Your Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibilty and sign up here:

SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Jaguars vs Texans live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

SundayTicket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch the Jaguars vs Texans live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Jaguars vs Texans live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Jaguars vs Texans Preview

The Texans have a new head coach in David Culley, who has named quarterback Tyrod Taylor the team’s starter. Deshaun Watson is out indefinitely as allegations of sexual assault, misconduct and coercive behavior against him are being investigated. The team is confident moving forward with Taylor, a capable veteran who was going to start ahead of Justin Herbert last year before a punctured lung ended his season. Now, Taylor will get his chance to lead a new team.

“As a quarterback, you always want that guy to be the first guy in and the last guy out,” Culley said about Taylor, via ESPN. “He’s that guy. He’s been that guy his whole career. He was that guy when he was in Baltimore as a backup. He always worked like he was the starter. When he became the starter, there was nothing any different. He’s a leader, he’s a winner and he is exactly what you want taking snaps from the center and leading your football team.”

Houston also has a new defensive coordinator in former Chicago Bears and University of Illinois head coach Lovie Smith, who is known for his penchant for takeaways. Houston had the 30th ranked defensive unit in the league last year, allowing 416.8 yards and 29 points a game. Smith has his work cut out for him, but he’s a veteran defensive-minded coach with a proven track record.

On the other side, the Jaguars are getting a reboot of their own with new head coach Urban Meyer and No. 1 overall pick in quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Jags allowed 417.7 yards and 30.8 points a game last year on defense, which was slightly worse than Houston. With the 31st overall ranked defense, Jacksonville has a great deal to improve upon. They weren’t much better on offense, either, scoring just 19.1 points a game.

Jacksonville is now entering a new era with Meyer and Lawrence, who for his part, says he’s ready to take his first snaps in an NFL game.

“Just do what I do, don’t try to do too much,” Lawrence said about his philosophy entering his debut. “I’ve got great players around me. Just trust in those guys. Trust in everybody that put me in a good position, which they have. Just go and play.”

Houston went 2-0 against the Jaguars last year, winning 30-14 at home in Week 5, and again in Week 9 on the road, 27-25.