Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Gets Compared to Hated MVP Candidate

There is a strong faction of the population that wants a new starting quarterback. Someone a little more accurate, maybe a guy with a cannon for an arm. That’s not Jalen Hurts. It probably never will be.

But the second-year starter for the Philadelphia Eagles has been stating a strong case as to why he should be the new face of the franchise. He has gone 184-for-296 for 2,159 yards, including 13 touchdowns (five interceptions) in 14 starts. Hurts is 5-9 as the starter ever since taking over for Carson Wentz. Is he the future? Maybe. No one is getting too confident about anything on a team in rebuild mode.

“I think confidence is a great thing. But you can’t get overconfident, you can’t rely only on confidence,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “You have to rely on your preparation of what you’re doing and getting better every single day to put yourself in a position – like I’ve said, I say this all the time: We have to do our work today to put ourselves in the position to win. That also goes in the sense of, yeah, we did what we did last week, but we have to do our job today to put ourselves in position to be confident on Sunday.”

.@danorlovsky7 says Jalen Hurts has bought himself some time in Philly 🦅 "Jalen Hurts is the guy, AT LEAST, next year for the Philadelphia Eagles. … I think the young man has proven he's at least in the conversation for being the guy, right?" pic.twitter.com/BSOaMuLOaN — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 17, 2021

Eagles Have Next Dak Prescott?

For many years the inside joke was the Eagles punked the Dallas Cowboys by grabbing Wentz over Dak Prescott. Never mind that the Eagles traded multiple picks to Cleveland to move up and take their franchise signal-caller while the Cowboys grabbed a franchise-changing quarterback in the fourth round.

Hindsight sucks, right? Now the Cowboys have a perennial MVP candidate, one that some are comparing to Jalen Hurts.

I never understood the hate that Hurts gets. He's a poor man's Dak Prescott. Lots to like about him. — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) November 15, 2021

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks recently compared Hurts to Prescott and it makes a lot of sense. Brooks wrote the following:

I am not suggesting Hurts is a top-five quarterback at this stage of his career – he’s not – but he reminds me a lot of a young Dak Prescott, who is an MVP candidate for the first-place Cowboys in Year 6. I mentioned this comparison throughout the pre-draft evaluation process for Hurts based on their similar physical attributes (Hurts is 6-foot-1, 223 pounds; Prescott measures 6-2, 238) and playing styles. As a rugged quarterback with the size, strength and willingness to embrace the physicality of the pro game, Hurts is a dual-threat playmaker who can execute designed quarterback runs and zone-read/power-read concepts in the running game. In addition, he flashes some improvisational skills as a scrambler when traditional pass plays from the pocket break down due to pressure or tight coverage on the perimeter.

Saints Release Final Injury Report

Starting running back Alvin Kamara (knee) highlighted one of six players ruled out for the New Orleans Saints in Week 11. He joins the following: OT Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), WR Ty Montgomery (hand), OT Ryan Ramczyk (knee), DT Malcolm Roach (knee), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle).

Hybrid playmaker Taysom Hill has been listened questionable. He’s a hard dude to tackle, according to Fletcher Cox.

“He’s a hard runner, people bounce off of him all the time,” Cox said. “You really don’t feel how strong he is until you actually try to hit him. He got a strong lower body and he can break some tackles so we got to rally to the football and get him on the ground.”