Jamaica vs Mexico Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Jamaica will host Mexico at the National Stadium in Kingston as they look to get back into World Cup spots.

In the United States, the match (7 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS Sports Network (English broadcast), Universo (Spanish broadcast) and Telemundo (Spanish), and it will also stream live on Paramount+, which you can watch via Amazon Prime or Paramount.

Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Jamaica vs Mexico online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch nearly every CONCACAF World Cup qualifier (with the exception of some Team USA matches) via the Prime Paramount+ channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Jamaica vs Mexico live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network, Universo, Telemundo and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Jamaica vs Mexico live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch most of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers (with the exception of some Team USA matches) via Paramount+, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Jamaica vs Mexico live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS Sports Network and Telemundo are in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Jamaica vs Mexico live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

Jamaica vs Mexico Preview

Jamaica are looking to take advantage of their backyard against a Mexico side that comes in struggling and with some key absences. For the Jamaicans, this match is totally different compared to their encounter against El Tri over at Estadio Azteca

For Jamaica, a win would put them back into the fight for World Cup spots. For Mexico, the situation would see them fall potentially into the playoff spot with Panama on the horizon.

The Reggae Boyz are coming off 1-1 draws against El Salvador and the United States in their last two qualifiers and are looking to see if they can start earning three points at a time.

“I think that the movement and the rotation that goes on in their team is very good. I think that the Mexicans are going to come here not wanting to lose, but they also want to win this game as well, and they probably are going to have the same attitude like ourselves, and so I feel it is going to be a tight affair,” said interim Paul Hall prior to his debut.

Mexico have found themselves will all types of problems to generate opportunities and scoring in their two losses to the United States and Canada. This poor run of form currently has Gerardo Martino under an immense amount of pressure. There was even speculation that the Argentine even offered to give his resignation after the loss in Edmonton.

To make matters worse, the Mexicans will be without star playmaker Chucky Lozano for today’s game on account of yellow card accumulations. And they will also be without star striker Raúl Jiménez, who is suffering from a calf injury. Add to this the absence of César Montes, who is unavailable after turning up positive for COVID.

In Montes’case, there is talk that he could be available for the match against Panama as there is talk that the Monterrey defender turned up a “false positive”.

For Jamaica, defender Liam Moore and central midfielder Kevin Stewart were the two players missing from the 23-man Reggae Boyz squad which took to the field for their first training session on Tuesday.

Jamaica Probable XI: Andre Blake, Javain Brown, Liam Moore, Ethan Pinnock, Kemar Lawrence; Stewart, Devon Williams, Lamar Walker Bobby Decordova-Reid, Junior Flemmings, Michail Antonio

Mexico Probable XI: Guillermo Ochoa, Julián Araujo, Néstor Araujo, Héctor Moreno, Gerardo Arteaga, Jorge Sánchez, Luis Rodríguez, Edson Álvarez, Carlos Rodríguez, Andrés Guardado, Alexis Vega, Uriel Antuna, Rogelio Funes Mori