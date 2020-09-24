Jason Cleereman: Attorney Shot & Killed in ‘Altercation’ With Cyclist

Jason Cleereman, a well-liked immigration attorney from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was shot and killed during an altercation with a cyclist, police said. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at 7:48 p.m. on the 1700 block of North Horton Street. The Milwaukee Police Department posted about the homicide on Twitter and requested the public’s help for information about the incident:

Milwaukee Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at about 7:48 p.m., on the 1700 block of North Holton Street. @StopCrimeMKE pic.twitter.com/xw2ilkG1RB — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) September 23, 2020

According to the police’s statement, “the suspect (a bicyclist) was involved in an altercation with the victim and fired shots subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee [resident], sustained fatal injuries.” The police stated that an investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact police at 414-935-7360, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

In a longer statement posted to the Milwaukee Police’s website, police said the suspect’s identity was unknown and described him as “an African-American male, 30-35 years of age, 6′-6’02”, 170-190 pounds, thin build and black hair. He was riding a bicycle and was armed with a gun.”

Cleereman’s Family Said the Attorney, Who Was a Husband & Father of 2, Was the Passenger of the Vehicle During the Altercation

Cleereman’s sister, Vanessa Maldonado, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Cleereman was a devoted husband and father of two. She said, “My brother was a very kind, loving, helpful man. He’s well-known at the courthouse and a lot of people around the east side, where we were raised, near where the incident happened. He was just a good man. He wanted to make the neighborhoods nice. He talked to everybody. He was amazing.”

She provided the outlet with more information about the incident. Cleereman was the passenger of the vehicle and his wife, Evanjelina, was driving, Maldonado said, and they came across a cyclist who was riding dangerously or erratically on the Holton Street Bridge. Cleereman’s sister said that his wife was nervous about the cyclist and was concerned that she might hit him. She added, “At some point there were words exchanged between this guy and my brother.”

The cyclist then came up to their vehicle, she explained, and punched Cleereman. The attorney then exited the vehicle, at which point the cyclist shot him in the head and escaped on a nearby bike path, according to Maldonado.

One of Cleereman’s friends, Pat Prabhu, spoke to WISN about the homicide:

It seems like it was just somebody who was in a rage, and Jason just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. And Jason was the kind of person who always wanted to right every wrong, and he felt something was wrong there. And he would get out and try and make it right. I guess that’s what he wanted to do, and you know, and this guy pulled out a gun and shot him in the head.

