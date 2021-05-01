Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Return to TV

Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright opened up their home for a TV show less than six months after announcing their departure from “Vanderpump Rules.”

The former Bravo stars, who recently welcomed their newborn son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, appeared on the NBC lifestyle show “Open House” to show how their house will go from party-worthy to playpen-worthy.

Jax and Brittany purchased their home for $1.9 million in 2019, the same year they got married, per Bravo.com. The home is located in the same Valley Village neighborhood as the homes of fellow “Vanderpump Rules” couples Tom Sandoval and Ariana and Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Gave Fans an Up-Close Look at Their House

Fans have seen snippets of Jax and Brittany’s 3,800-square-foot house on past episodes of “Vanderpump Rules.” The house features five bedrooms, 5.5-bathrooms and a backyard pool area with a cabana.

In the “Open House” episode, the couple revealed their favorite part of the house: the open living and kitchen area. Jax noted that the massive, marble-topped island is where their friends congregate before heading out to the backyard to party. The couple also showed off their two stoves and one of Jax’s favorite features: a faucet that is installed above the cooktop.

In the family room, Brittany pointed to the large sectional couch covered with throw pillows. The former SURver also noted that she personality decorated the built-in bookshelves with knick-knacks and framed photos, all with coordinating black frames.

Brittany also showed off one of her favorite things in the house: A plaque that says the couple’s “real” last name, The Cauchis, and the date they were married.

“It’s actually made from a bourbon barrel, bringing in my Kentucky roots,” Brittany noted of the wall décor that was given to the couple as a wedding gift.

Jax also revealed that he loves being able to keep the windows and doors open in their California neighborhood. He showed off French doors in the master bedroom that lead to a walk-out balcony.

Jax Revealed That He Likes Home Design & Has Some Ideas in the Works

Jax and Brittany announced their departure from “Vanderpump Rules” in December 2020, a few months after the mass firing of four other cast members, including veteran “Vanderpump Rules” stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.

In an interview on the Daddy Issues podcast with Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson, Jax admitted he was “relieved” to be done with “Vanderpump Rules” and was looking forward to new TV ventures.

“We’re not walking away from TV,” Jax told the podcast. “We’re just going to move on to something more family-oriented, something that’s just less stressful.”

The former SUR bartender also teased that he has meetings in the works and that “people” have been reaching out to him..

“I’m reaching out to different networks,” Jax said. “I’m a big HGTV guy. I love fixing things up. I’m a guy’s guy. I’m really into vintage, nostalgic stuff, fixing up things. There’s some things going on that we’re talking about.”

