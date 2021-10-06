Jazz vs Mavericks Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Utah Jazz head to American Airlines Center to take on the Dallas Mavericks in preseason action on October 6.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Jazz vs Mavericks preseason game online:

Jazz vs Mavericks Preseason Preview

The Jazz are coming off their first preseason game, a 111-85 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on October 4. Rookie Jared Butler led the way for Utah with 16 points in 20 minutes, and guard Jordan Clarkson chipped in 11 points in 15 minutes of action.

“It’s freeing, just coming out there and able to play with everyone as a group,” Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, who had 10 points in the loss, told NBA.com. “It’s good to be back. … It’s good to be back with fans. That’s what’s most fun for me, playing in away arenas and having the crowd against you.”

The Jazz shot just 31.7% from the floor and 23.3% from three-point range in the loss to the Spurs, which is concerning, but there were also encouraging signs. Forward Elijah Hughes played well filling in for Bojan Bogdanovic, scoring nine points, while also grabbing eight rebounds, and nabbing four steals. Eric Paschall also played well in his Jazz debut, scoring seven points and grabbing five rebounds.

“We didn’t make shots. It’s the first preseason game and we’ll get better. … We’ll evolve,” Mitchell added.

This will be the first preseason matchup for the Mavs, who finished 5th in the Western Conference with a 42-30 record last year. Dallas has a new head coach in Jason Kidd, who conformed that his preseason lineup will consist of Dwight Powell, at center with Kristaps Porzingis at power forward, Luka Doncic at point, Tim Hardaway Jr. at shooting guard and Dorian Finney-Smith at small forward.

“He’s our starting center but that can change,” Kidd said about Powell, via DallasNews.com. adding, “we’ll see how those matchups are. Again, both guys will know the system defensively, and so it’s more generated by matchups than who’s the five and who’s the four.”

Doncic and Porzingis won’t play more than a half, Kidd says, and neither Finney-Smith nor Powell will play against the Jazz. Reserve guard Frank Ntilikina also won’t play, which Kidd says isn’t due to injury but preseason pacing and scheduling. Thus, some of the squad’s younger players are going to see time in this one.

”This is a young team. Everybody wants to play,” Kidd said. “I’ve been around teams that are a little bit older, or wiser. I shouldn’t say older — wiser. So this is a first [for me] because everybody wants to play.”