How to Watch Jazz vs Rockets Live Online

The Utah Jazz (3-0) look to stay unbeaten as they take on the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain in the Jazz market and AT&T SportsNet Southwest in the Rockets market. It will also stream live on NBA League Pass for everyone out of market.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Jazz vs Rockets, with your options depending on where you live:

Jazz vs Rockets Preview

The Utah Jazz are off to a 3-0 start and have looked like a lethal contender in the Western Conference. Donovan Mitchell is leading the way for the Jazz, averaging 21.7 points per game, while big man Rudy Gobert is averaging a ridiculous 19 rebounds per contest.

The latest victory for Utah came against Denver, rallying in the fourth quarter for a 122-10 victory. Gobert notched 23 points and 16 rebounds in the victory, notching 14 points and eight rebounds in the fourth quarter alone.

“When we share the ball on offense, then our defense gets better. I like when that happens and that’s when we play our best basketball,” Gobert said.

Mitchell is an explosive scorer but the Jazz are looking for a more well-rounded approach late in games, per veteran guard Mike Conley.

“It’s been our default to give it to Don and let him just run the show,” Jazz guard Mike Conley said. “To ease some pressure off of him and even more so make ourselves better in those minutes is when we get opportunities to get turnovers and long rebounds, to run and push the ball, utilize our guys as if it was the third quarter, second quarter and look at trying to get layups, look at trying to get to the free-throw line, look at trying to get dunks and open 3s.”

The Rockets have stumbled to a 1-3 start, dropping their last two consecutively. Despite the slow start, No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green has impressed with 14.5 points per game and some highlight reel plays.

But turnovers have been an issue, which was a factor in the team’s most recent loss to the Mavericks. Houston turned the ball over 17 times, turning into 20 points by the Mavericks.

“I thought we were over-penetrating at times,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. “I thought we were distracted by the referees. Young-guy-type stuff where you’re trying to do too much at times and not reading what is available.

“So we need to learn from it, grow from it and know that the beginning of the third quarter is so, so very important as far as setting the tone for how you’re going to play for the rest of the half.”