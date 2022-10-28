Fans Reacts to Jen Shah’s Cryptic Tweet

A cryptic tweet from “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah has fans wondering what she’s talking about.

Jen Shah Says ‘I Have a Lot to Say, Lies to Correct’ in Cryptic Tweet

YOU WILL NOT TAKE MY VOICE! I have a lot to say, lies to correct, and people to put in their place. #comingsoon #bravotv #rhoslc #equality #poc pic.twitter.com/F7ewK0747y — Jen Shah (@TheRealJenShah) October 21, 2022

On October 21, Shah shared a quote along with her own words, “YOU WILL NOT TAKE MY VOICE! I have a lot to say, lies to correct, and people to put in their place. #comingsoon #bravotv #rhoslc #equality #poc.”

The quote, by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, says, “I raise up my voice – not so that I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard. …We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back.”

The tweet came just days after she was accused of “crashing” BravoCon and rumored to be on the outs with Andy Cohen.

“Once we wrapped [Season 3 and] she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there,” Cohen said during a panel at BravoCon. “But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her.”

Shah plead guilty on July 11 to wire fraud.

“In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud,” Shah said during her plea, according to OK! Magazine. “I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I’m so sorry.”

Shah faces 14 years in prison and is set to be sentenced on November 28.

Fans took to the comments of Shah’s tweet wondering what the post was in reference to.

“Should have done that on the stand if you have so much to say. Clink clink,” someone tweeted.

“Jen. Aren’t you worried the judge will see/hear the things you are saying?” someone asked. “Do you want the longest sentence or something? I’m no attorney but I really think you might want to consider not saying s*** like this until AFTER your sentencing.”

“Not you using a malala yousafzai quote. OMG,” a fan wrote.

“Are you raising your voice to speak up for the elderly you stole from?” another fan asked.

“Man, this isn’t how I would spend my last days of freedom,” someone else wrote.

Another fan commented, “So I’m confused 1st your innocent I’m innocent and then you take a plea deal but now you want your voice to be heard? Do you understand what a contradiction you are”

Shah Denied Crashing BravCon, Despite Tamra Judge Saying That’s What She Was Planning

So per Tamra, Jen Shah was not invited, and not welcome, at the official #Bravocon2022 event, so Jen is trying to crash smaller events & parties. Last night she crashed Tamra’s hotel room and this is part 1 of that IG Live, before it glitched out. (Parts 2 & 3 in the thread) pic.twitter.com/bPqf1E1l1Q — Dynasty of Housewives (@dynastyofhw) October 16, 2022

Shah showed up at Judge’s hotel room and Judge explained what happened while appearing at BravoCon panel.

“She started talking, and she said that she’s not going to jail and that she was going to crash BravoCon ‘Watch What Happens Live’ that night,” Judge said on October 16. “And I said, ‘OK. Go for it.’”

Shah denied those claims.

“Anyone believing I crashed anyones party needs a reality check, I am the party, Also I’m getting paid for Bravocon, stop worrying about where I’m at. If I wasn’t at your event, party or panel then it wasn’t worth my time. Thank you for keeping my name in your mouth and trending,” she tweeted on October 15.

