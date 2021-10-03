Jenelle Evans Blasts ‘Teen Mom’ Spinoff

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans did not hold back after she found out she wasn’t participating in the all-star special. The North Carolina native broke out into teras when she discovered Farrah Abraham was joining the retreat while she was excluded. Evans created a vlog where she dished about the drama, claiming MTV “set up” all the girls.

“I think the plan for this ‘Teen Mom’ special was complete set up for all the girls involved,” Evans, 29, said in her September 24 video. “I’ve heard different sides of the story, mostly that there wasn’t going to be alcohol and that it was going to be a ‘retreat’ and therapy.”

“That’s not how they explained it to me. They basically explained it to me like it was going to be a party, it was going to be fun, water activities, ‘lots of alcohol involved’ were the exact words,” she continued. “And you guys got the opposite.”

When Evans was first talking to MTV about possibly going to the retreat, she said she was husband David Eason to come with her.

“Listen, I’m not comfortable going across the country by myself, and the way I was treated in the past, I don’t know what [they] have set up,” she said. “I just wanted him to be close by so if s*** pops off I have support, I can leave and I know where I can retreat to. That was plan b for me.”

Evans said having Eason at her side was a matter of safety. “I don’t feel comfortable going alone out of town because of who I am,” she told her followers. “The world’s crazy right now and I don’t even trust going out of town as it is.”

Evans Heard the Other ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Refused to Film With Her

Evans wasn’t sure why MTV chose not to include her in the project, but she heard a rumor that the other “Teen Mom” stars didn’t want to work with her.

“I don’t see how I’m such a threat if you got Amber that abused her exes; Kail abused her exes and she was gonna go if she got paid for the right price but she ended up declining the offer,” she alleged, talking about past incidents that happened with Amber Portwood and Kailyn Lowry.

“I thought we could all get along but I guess not. It’s like high school all over again and it’s just f****** with my emotions,” she said. “I wish they would have just left me alone and not asked me and not involved me in the decision at all because it hurts more than it makes me happy, which, not like I trusted them anyway.”

A police report said Lowry hit her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, in September 2020, The Sun wrote. The charges against her were dropped in February 2021 and the incident has been expunged from her record, Lowry’s rep told Heavy.

Portwood has a history of domestic violence. She accepted a deal and plead guilty to domestic battery after police said she assaulted ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon in July 2019, People reported. The former couple shares 2-year-old son James together.

