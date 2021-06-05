How to Watch Jennifer Dulos Lifetime Movie Online Free

Based on the true story of an American woman who went missing in 2019, “Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos” is Lifetime’s newest “Ripped From the Headlines” foray. The movie premieres Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Lifetime, here are some different ways you can watch “Gone Mom” streaming online for free:

‘Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos’ Preview

Jennifer Dulos Lifetime Movie Sneak Peek (EXCLUSIVE)Access Hollywood has an exclusive first look at Lifetime's new movie, "Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos," which recreates the events surrounding Jennifer's tragic disappearance and what led to the arrest of her estranged husband Fotis Dulos. Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall chats with Annabeth Gish and Warren Christie about starring in the upcoming TV… 2021-05-28T20:12:00Z

Based on the real-life case of Connecticut mother and wife Jennifer Dulos vanishing without a trace, “Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos” is the first film in Lifetime’s “Summer of Secrets” series.

Starring Annabeth Gish in the title role, “Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos” chronicles the story of Dulos, a “wealthy, Connecticut mother-of-five who mysteriously vanished on May 24, 2019,” according to the Lifetime press release.

It continues:

Jennifer believed she had found her Prince Charming in Fotis Dulos (Warren Christie), but by the time of her disappearance, their marriage had all but disintegrated and the estranged couple was engaged in a contentious custody dispute. After she disappeared without a trace, after dropping off their children at school, police turned the spotlight on Fotis, who claimed Jennifer staged her own disappearance ala the film, “Gone Girl.” Despite his assertions, investigators charged Fotis with murder in January 2020 but just weeks later, Fotis committed suicide, still claiming his innocence. To this date, the body of Jennifer has not been found.

In an interview with TV Meg, Gish said that it was important to her to “embody” this missing mother of five.

“There were multiple reasons [I was interested in the part], not the least of which is that Jennifer would have been my peer. When I was at Duke, she was at Brown. We’re both the exact same age. I’m a mother, and I think there’s a real resonance to understanding that this kind of domestic violence can occur in any social strata. Whether you’re privileged or not. And I think the story of loving someone and then being surprised with who they actually are is a common one,” said Gish, adding, “It was stressful to take on the role, but I wanted to embody this part.”

Following the Jennifer Dulos movie are five more “Summer of Secrets” films premiering on June:

Jana Kramer stars in “Soccer Mom Madam,” about Anna “a suburban mom who runs an elite escort service for the high-powered men of New York.” It premieres on June 6.

On June 12 and 13 come “Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story” starring Jennie Garth and “Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer” starring Julie Benz.

Then on June 19 is “Secrets of a Marine’s Wife” starring Sadie Calvano, and on June 26 comes “Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story,” starring Lauren Lee Smith and Marc Blucas.

“Off the success of our ‘Ripped from the Headlines’ slates, we are doubling down on what women love on Lifetime for our first annual Summer of Secrets slate.” said Amy Winter, EVP and Head of Programming, Lifetime and LMN, in a statement. “These stories captured our collective attention and are the perfect kick off to the summer with the stranger than fiction moments and revealing secrets that had everyone talking.”

“Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos” premieres Saturday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

