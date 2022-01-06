Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Long-running reality franchise “Jersey Shore” is back with the fifth season of its “Family Vacation” iteration on Thursday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” online:

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 5 Preview





Play



We Have a Baby Situation 👶 Jersey Shore Family Vacation S5 Sneak Peek

Arguably the biggest breakout star from the original “Jersey Shore” was Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi — and now she’s officially back on the fifth season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” after taking time off in season four.

The MTV press release teases:

As the world continues to change in unexpected ways, the Jersey Shore family is back together and they’re putting it all on the table. From long overdue meatball days to wild nights in LA with Vinny and Mike’s “end of probation” celebration to DJ Pauly D’s return to the clubs, this group continues to bring the non-stop party wherever they go. With the arrival of Baby Situation and Deena and Chris’ new little meatball, life events continue to bring the family closer together. And in true “Shore” style, the group heads to the Florida Keys to remind everyone how outrageous a Jersey Shore Family Vacation can get.

Snookie did make an appearance in season four, but season five marks her official return as a full-time cast member.

In the season four finale, Snooki was forced to clean up Dren’s mess as their road trip ended, while Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino planned a second general reveal party even though everyone already knew he and his wife Lauren were having a boy. But in true “Jersey Shore” fashion, it all went sideways when Angelina Pivarnick “accidentally” shot the gender reveal powder cannon in her husband Chris Larangeira’s face.

This season, the cast heads to the Florida Keys. In the trailer, Snooki admits in a confessional that it is wild to be back on the show, saying, “I’m kind of freaking out right now.” The trailer also makes it look like Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio may be proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Nikki Hall.

One cast member who will not be in season five is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who revealed in an Instagram story in August 2021 (via People) that he is seeking mental health treatment and stepping back from the show.

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” said Ronnie in a statement, “My No. 1 goal now is facing my struggles head on. This process will be difficult, but my No. 1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter.”

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.