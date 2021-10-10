Jets vs Falcons Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons will square off at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The game (9:30 a.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NFL Network.

Jets vs Falcons Preview

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson had the best game of his career last week, resulting in his first victory and the first for head coach Robert Saleh.

Wilson connected on 21 of 34 passes for 297 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception in a 27-24 overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans that pushed New York to 1-3 on the year.

He helmed a 13-play, 71-yard drive that ended in a 22-yard Matt Ammendola field goal to open the extra period; Randy Bullock’s 49-yard attempt to tie it for Tennessee with 19 seconds remaining sailed left of the uprights.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve fully arrived,” Wilson said, according to the team’s official website. “This is just another puzzle piece of where I want to get. Now we have to stack the blocks. This was a step in the right direction.”

Saleh, a first-year head coach, is a veteran of coaching in NFL games in London; as the Jacksonville Jaguars linebackers coach from 2014 to 2016, he was on the sidelines for three games across the pond.

As a result of that experience, the Jets, like the Falcons, elected to fly to London on Thursday.

“In my three years, we tried it once leaving right after our Sunday game, we tried it once leaving on a Monday and then we left on a Thursday,” Saleh said, according to NJ.com. “So, we have a really good, we feel like we have a really good plan, travel plan, going in.”

The Falcons, coming off a 34-30 home defeat against the Washington Football Team in Week 4, are also 1-3 on the season.

Quarterback Matt Ryan found running back Mike Davis for a 7-yard score early in the fourth to put Atlanta up by 8, but they wouldn’t score the rest of the way, surrendering touchdown drives of 70 and 76 yards in the final stanza.

“Obviously frustrating,” Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said, according to The Associated Press. “We had multiple opportunities to win that game. We didn’t.”

Cordarrelle Patterson continued his late-career breakout with another standout performance for the Falcons, making 5 grabs for 82 yards and a trio of touchdowns and adding another 34 yards on the ground.

The 30-year-old wideout, who’s also being featured out of the backfield and returning kicks, is tied for the league lead in touchdowns (5) and ranks third in all-purpose yards (514).

“When my number is called, I just go out and try to make a play,” Patterson said, per AP. “I’d give all this back to get a win. It’s not about what I did. It’s about this team.”