‘Jewish Baby Strollers’ Google Search Returns BBQ Grill Image

Typing in “Jewish baby strollers” to Google on September 25 yielded images of barbecue grills. The company apologized for the “hateful memes” on Twitter through Google Search Liasion, their account that gives insight as to how Google search works.

In their Twitter statement, they said the “Jewish baby stroller” search results did not reflect their opinions. They reasoned “Jewish baby strollers” wasn’t something that people typically searched for, which is why there is a “void” for proper results on Google.

It was noticed today hateful memes appear in image results for “Jewish baby strollers.” We apologize. These don’t reflect our opinions. We try to show content matching all key terms searched for, as people normally want. But for “data voids” like this, it can be problematic. For “baby strollers,” there’s lots of helpful content. For this, there’s not. That’s not surprising. It’s not likely a topic normally searched for, nor an actual product that’s marketed. There’s a “void” of good content to surface that matches what was asked for. That’s the explanation of why these appear. It’s not meant as an excuse. We’ve done considerable work with improving data void situations & finding systematic improvements. We’ll look at this situation to see how we can further improve. Our apologies again for the concerns here.

Google Called The Search Results Disturbing

In a statement to Heavy, a Google spokesperson said they understood the results were disturbing.

“We share the concern about this content,” Google spokesperson Jennifer Kutz said. “It does not reflect our opinions. When people search for images on Google, our systems largely rely on matching the words in your query to the words that appear next to images on the webpage.”

Kutz said “Jewish baby strollers” do not exist, so the best Google results turned out to be abhorrent content. Google is currently looking into the situation to solve it. “For this query, which is for a product that doesn’t actually exist, the closest matches are web pages that contain offensive and hateful content,” she said. “We’ve done considerable work in improving instances where we return low-quality content, and we’ll look at this situation to see how we can return more helpful results.”

