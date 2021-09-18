How to Watch JMU vs Weber State Football 2021

In what stacks up as one of the best college football games of the week, no matter the division, the James Madison Dukes (2-0) will visit the Weber State Wildcats (1-1) for a huge Top-10 FCS showdown on Saturday night.

James Madison vs Weber State Preview

Weber State lost its opening game to Southern Illinois, but it came back in a big way last weekend with a 41-3 win over Dixie State. Quarterback Bronson Barron went 10-20 for 90 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions before exiting the game in the third quarter after sustaining a knee injury. He is questionable for this game, and the team is preparing to play without him.

“The reality is we have to approach the game that way,” WSU head coach Jay Hill said about Barron, via The Stanford Examiner. “But I’m not a doctor, I’m not going to say when he can and can’t come back. We’re going to get him in there as soon as they tell me I can.”

Still, the Weber State quarterback’s injury isn’t as bad as it could have been.

“He’s walking around out there, it’s not like he’s in some straight brace or something and can’t move. He’s walking, he’s doing good,” Hill added.

The Wildcats are averaging 29 points a game on offense, and backup Randall Johnson should be the successor in the likely event Barron can’t go.

On the other side, James Madison has put up a staggering 61.5 points over its first two games, while allowing opponents a ridiculously low 8.5 points per contest. JMU is coming off a 55-7 win over the Maine Black Bears last week. Quarterback Derek Robertson went 8-22 for 88 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the win. The Dukes are looking to make it three straight against the Wildcats.

“We’re feeling hungry,” James Madison linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Doresy said heading into this game. “We know there’s a lot at stake with this game, and we’re just ready to play.”

“I look at this game like we’re going to play a real quality team,” head coach Curt Cignetti said about Weber State. “They’re going to be really juiced up, and their coach has done a great job … It’s going to be a really good test for us.”

JMU has the No. 2 ranked rush defense in the nation, surrendering just nine yards — that’s not a misprint — in two games. Opponents are gaining a paltry 0.3 yards per carry against the Dukes’ ‘D’ so WSU, who averages 168.5 yards a game on the ground, has its work cut out here.