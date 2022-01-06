Joe Millionaire 2022 Streaming: How to Watch Online

The 2003 reality dating competition series “Joe Millionaire” gets the reboot treatment, premiering Thursday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Joe Millionaire” streaming online:

‘Joe Millionaire’ 2022 Preview





Play



First Look: Is Money Enough | JOE MILLIONAIRE The question the original Joe Millionaire asked was to find out if money was enough? This time there are two Joe's and only one will turn out to be rich. Subscribe now for more FOX clips: fox.tv/SubscribeFOX Like FOX on Facebook: ‪fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ Eighteen women date two men — one is… 2021-12-16T18:59:48Z

The original “Joe Millionaire” made waves in 2003 when a group of single women were cast in a “Bachelor”-type show but led to believe that the male lead whose heart they were vying for was a millionaire. At the end of the show, if the last woman standing still wanted to be with “Joe” (real name Evan Marriott) despite the ruse, they won a cash prize.

Marriott chose Zora Andrich at the end and they split a million-dollar prize. The second season starred David Smith, but it was a huge ratings flop. Now FOX is trying again with “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.” The stunt here is that it stars two men, one of whom is actually a millionaire and one of whom is not and the women won’t know which is which.

“Twenty women will date both of them, but they will have no idea which Joe is rich. As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match, the women must ask themselves what is more important… love or money?” teases the FOX press release.

The two men are Steven McBee and Kurt Sowers. McBee is a 27-year-old farming CEO from Missouri, while Sowers is a 32-year-old construction CEO from North Carolina. Which one is the millionaire? Nobody knows.

In an interview with US Weekly, McBee admitted he was not aware of the original show, which makes sense because he was a child when it aired. Sowers was aware of the show, but still didn’t really know what he was getting into.

“We had no idea what the original show was. Whenever we got down there on set and they dropped the whole, ‘This is the reincarnation of “Joe Millionaire”.’ I was like, ‘Great, who’s Joe? What is “Joe Millionaire?”’ I had no idea,” said McBee.

He added, “The original show definitely misled the women. It was more of a lie to these women. And in this remake, there’s no lie being told whatsoever. The women know exactly what’s going on. They know one of us is wealthier than the other, they just don’t know which is which — which, in the grand scheme of things, shouldn’t matter.”

“This revival of ‘Joe Millionaire’ represents a potent combination: one of the most innovative and popular dating shows of all time with SallyAnn Salsano, who ranks among the most fearless producers in the business,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement. “I’ve long admired ‘Joe Millionaire’ for its daring premise, and since the moment I joined FOX, I’ve wanted to bring it back in the spotlight in a whole new way for both new viewers and fans of the original.”

The two-hour premiere is titled “2 Joes Are Better Than 1” and it will introduce the 20 eligible bachelorettes. Then on January 13 comes episode two, titled “Admit It, You’re A Gold Digger!” Its description reads, “Things get messy when the ladies go digging for gold, with the winners receiving some coveted one-on-one time with Steven and Kurt.

“Joe Millionaire” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.